पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मतदान केंद्र पर बवाल:बूथ पर हुए बवाल मामले में दोनों पक्षाें ने कराई प्राथमिकी

सरैया37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पारू विधान सभा चुनाव के दिन मवि रेवा के मतदान केंद्र पर हुए बवाल के मामले में दोनों पक्षाें ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है।

निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी शंकर प्रसाद यादव ने आवेदन बताया है कि मतदान के दिन सूचना मिली कि मतदान केंद्र संख्या 108 पर कुछ लोगों द्वारा धांधली की जा रही है। उक्त मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचने पर मेरे वाहन पर रोड़े-पत्थर चलाए गए। मैं और मेरा चालक जख्मी हो गया व वाहन क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। ये लोग मेरी हत्या करना चाह रहे थे।

मामले को लेकर रेवा गांव निवासी नीरज कुमार उर्फ मुनचुन सिंह, पूर्व व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष कौशल किशोर सिंह, संजय प्रसाद सिंह, सरोज कुमार उर्फ चंचल, कामेश्वर सिंह, रामयोध्या सिंह, रोहित कुमार, अभिषेक कुमार, अभिमन्यु कुमार, विमल कुमार, चंदन कुमार सहित 30 अज्ञात को आरोपित किया है।

दूसरी ओर भाजपा के पोलिंग एजेंट रेवा निवासी राहुल कुमार ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी शंकर प्रसाद यादव व उनके समर्थकों पर एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है। बताया कि चुनाव के दिन बूथ पर था।

मैं घर से खाना खाकर बूथ पर जा रहा था, तभी शंकर प्रसाद यादव, डॉ. सन्नी कुमार, संतोष कुमार, सुरेश राय, राजू राय ने मारपीट शुरू कर दी और जबरन अपनी स्कार्पियो पर लाद कर ले जाना चाह रहे थे। सरैया पुलिस ने दोनों आवेदन के आधार पर एफआईआर दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें