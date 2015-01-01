पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

युवाओं की उम्मीदें:बीआरए बिहार विवि से हर वर्ष निकलते हैं 65 हजार ग्रेजुएट, इनमें से 15 फीसदी का भी रोजगार के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं, नहीं मिलता आंकड़ा भी

मुजफ्फरपुर20 मिनट पहले
  • प्रदेश की नई सरकार से युवाओं को काफी उम्मीदें, बोले- पहली प्राथमिकता बेरोजगारी दूर करने की हो, पलायन रुके; बेहतर शिक्षा व स्वास्थ्य का प्रबंध हो, किसानों के हित में बने नीतियां
  • 5 वर्ष में एनसीएस पोर्टल पर महज 48462 युवाओं ने ही कराया है रजिस्ट्रेशन

मंगलवार यानी आज बिहार का नया जनादेश आएगा। एेसे में चुनाव में पूरे जोश-खरोश के साथ वोटिंग करने वाले युवाओं को नई सरकार से काफी उम्मीदें हैं।

बीआरए बिहार विवि से हर वर्ष 65 हजार से अधिक युवा ग्रेजुएट बनकर निकलते हैं। लेकिन, इनमें से 15 फीसदी भी रोजगार के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं कराते हैं। यानी बेरोजगार ही रहते हैं। इसका कोई आंकड़ा विभाग को नहीं मिल पाता है।

एनसीएस यानी नेशनल करियर स्कीम पोर्टल पर पिछले 5 वर्षों में अब तक केवल 48462 युवाओं ने ही अपना निबंधन कराया है। शहर के युवा मानते हैं कि सरकार किसी भी दल या पार्टी की हो, विकास की गति थमनी नहीं चाहिए।

चुनी हुई सरकार में सभी का प्रतिनिधित्व हो। बेहतर आधारभूत संरचना का विकास, शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य और किसानों के हित में नीति बनाने के साथ-साथ सरकार की पहली प्राथमिकता बेरोजगारी दूर करने की होनी चाहिए।

केवल चुनावी जुमलों से ही नहीं बल्कि उससे आगे बढ़कर वादे पूरा कर ही नई सरकार आकांक्षाओं को पूरा कर सकेगी।

युवाओं ने कहा - सरकार चाहे किसी भी पार्टी की हो लेकिन विकास की रफ्तार थमनी नहीं चाहिए

तेजी से बदलते इस दौर में चुनी हुई नई सरकार से काफी उम्मीदें बढ़ गई है। खासकर तब जब चुनावों में सभी पार्टियों ने सूबे के विकास के कई दावे किए थे। नौकरियां देने का वादा पूरा किया जाए।
राहुल कुमार

चुनावी घोषणापत्र में किए गए वादों को पूरा किया जाए। किसानों, युवाओँ और महिलाओं को सशक्त बनाने और आय का स्रोत बढ़ाने के उपाय किए जाएं ताकि राज्य से पलायन रुके।
कन्हैया कुमार

सबसे पहले डेवलपमेंट का रोडमैप तैयार हो। बड़ी-बड़ी इंडस्ट्री बिहार में कैसे स्थापित हो ताकि पलायन रुके। इस पर मंथन होना चाहिए। दो दशक से केवल उद्योगों की स्थापना का सपना दिखाया गया है।
अविनाश

अब भी बिहार बीमारू राज्य के दर्जे से खुद को बाहर नहीं निकाल पाया है। विशेष राज्य का दर्जा बिहार को मिले ताकि विकास की रफ्तार तेज हो। नई सरकार को इसके लिए पहल करनी चाहिए। रौशन कुमार

अगर महागठबंधन को बहुमत मिलता है तो उसे चुनाव में किए गए वादों को पूरा करना चाहिए। सबसे पहले बेरोजगारों को नौकरी दी जाए। द्वेष-भाव से उपर उठकर सरकार चलाई जाए। राकेश चौधरी​​​​​​​

पिछले दिनों इन युवाओं को मिला रोजगार

2019 – रोजगार मेला – एलएस कॉलेज मैदान निजी क्षेत्र की 19 कंपनियां प्लेसमेंट के लिए पहुंचीं 500 स्टूडेंट्स ने अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया इसमें से महज 252 ने प्री ज्वाइनिंग की

जॉब कैंप में मिले रोजगार

सितंबर 2020 तक 10 जॉब कैंप का आयोजन 6 ऑफलाइन और 4 ऑनलाइन हुए 691 अभ्यर्थी उपस्थित हुए 367 अभ्यर्थी शॉर्टलिस्ट हुए

167 का प्रोविजनल सेलेक्शन हुआ कुल 68 आवेदकों का अंतिम चयन हुआ​​​​​​​

