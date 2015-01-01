पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंतजार खत्म:बीआरए बिहार विवि में 2 दिसंबर से होगी स्नातक पार्ट थर्ड की परीक्षा

मुजफ्फरपुर30 मिनट पहले
  • 8 माह से अटकी थी परीक्षा, 28 विषयों को 4 ग्रुप में बांटा गया
  • छूटे छात्र 26 से 27 नवंबर तक विलंब शुल्क के साथ भरें ऑनलाइन फॉर्म

काेराेना के बीच लंबे इंतजार के बाद बीआरए बिहार विवि स्नातक पार्ट-थ्री की परीक्षा तिथि घाेषित की गई। परीक्षा 2 दिसंबर से शुरू होगी। 28 विषयों को चार ग्रुप में बांट कर परीक्षा ली जाएगी। मंगलवार को परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ. मनोज कुमार ने प्रोग्राम जारी किया। 10 दिसंबर तक परीक्षा दो सीटिंग में ली जाएगी।

पहली सीटिंग की परीक्षा 8.45 से 12 बजे तक, जबकि दूसरी सीटिंग की परीक्षा 1.15 से 4.15 बजे तक होगी। परीक्षा नियंत्रक ने कहा, जो छात्र फॉर्म नहीं भर सके हैं, वे 26 से 27 नवंबर तक 200 रुपए विलंब शुल्क के साथ ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भर सकते हैं। कोरोना के कारण 8 माह से परीक्षा अटकी हुई थी। प्रति कुलपति ने कहा, इस बार कॉपी का पहला पेज ओएमआर शीट होगी। होम सेंटर पर विचार हो रहा है, ताकि छात्रों को परेशानी नहीं हो।

इधर, पार्ट-टू के परीक्षा फॉर्म 27 नवंबर से भरे जाएंगे
स्नातक पार्ट-टू की परीक्षा की तैयारी भी शुरू हो गई है। छात्र 27 नवंबर से 11 दिसंबर तक ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भर सकते हैं। पार्ट-1 उत्तीर्ण के साथ पार्ट-टू प्रमोट छात्रों को भी फॉर्म भरने की अनुमति दी गई है।

इधर, बिहार संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता पर्षद की परीक्षा 26 व 27 को, 17,100 छात्र शामिल होंगे

शहर में बिहार संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा पर्षद का आयोजन 17 केंद्रों पर होगा। गुरुवार और शुक्रवार को यानी 26-27 नवंबर को होने वाली इस परीक्षा में 17,100 स्टूडेंट्स शामिल होंगे। पहले दिन पॉलीटेक्निक और दूसरे दिन पारा मेडिकल व डेंटल की परीक्षा होगी।

केंद्र के भीतर किसी तरह के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक गैजेट लेकर एंट्री पर पाबंदी होगी। परीक्षा से पहले परीक्षार्थियों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के साथ-साथ सैनिटाइजेशन किया जाएगा। हर केंद्र पर जैमर लगे रहेंगे। परीक्षार्थियों को बिना मास्क लगाए केंद्र के भीतर एंट्री की अनुमति नहीं मिलेगी। परीक्षा शुरू होने से डेढ़ घंटा पूर्व केंद्रों को परीक्षार्थियों के लिए खोला जाएगा। सभी केंद्रों पर दंडाधिकारी मुस्तैद रहेंगे।

आईटीआई... परीक्षा 23 दिसंबर को, 10 केंद्र बने

आईटीआई का आयोजन 23 दिसंबर को होगा। इसके लिए जिले में 10 केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। दो पालियों में होने वाली इस परीक्षा में कुल 5752 छात्र शामिल होंगे। पहली पाली 9.45 से 12.45 बजे तक और दूसरी पाली 1.45 से 5 बजे तक होगी।

इस परीक्षा में उत्तर पुस्तिका और ओएमआर उत्तर पत्रक पर परीक्षार्थियों के नाम, क्रमांक, परीक्षा की तिथि से लेकर अन्य विवरण पहले से ही मुद्रित रहेंगे। इसे लेकर बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति की ओर से निर्देश जारी किया गया है। पहली पाली में परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा शुरू होने से 10 मिनट पूर्व यानी 9.20 तक और दूसरी पाली में 10 मिनट पहले यानी 1. 35 तक परीक्षा भवन में प्रवेश कर सकेंगे।

