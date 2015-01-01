पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुजफ्फरपुर बस पलटी:चुनाव ड्यूटी में दरभंगा के सिंहवाड़ा आए बीएसएफ जवानों की बस पलटी, 10 जख्मी

मुजफ्फरपुर2 दिन पहले
सिंहवाड़ा| चुनाव ड्यूटी में सिंहवाड़ा पहुंचे बीएसएफ जवानों की बस लालपुर-बर्री कोठी सड़क पर मुजफ्फरपुर जिले के कटरा थाने के बुधकारा में पलट गई। घटना में चालक समेत 10 जवान जख्मी हाे गए। स्थानीय लोगों व बीएसएफ के जवानों ने घायलाें काे सिंहवाड़ा सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया। बताया जा रहा है कि जवानों के ठहराव के लिए सिंहवाड़ा हाई स्कूल में कैंप बनाया गया है।

बुधवार की दोपहर पहुंचे जवानों की बस लालपुर चौक से जब हाईस्कूल की ओर बढ़ी तो लोकेशन की सही जानकारी नहीं होने के कारण बस हाई स्कूल के नजदीक बुधकारा की ओर बढ़ गई। कंपनी कमांडर विजय बहादुर ने बताया कि चुनाव ड्यूटी के लिए हम लोग सिंहवाड़ा आए थे। संकरी सड़क में बस आगे बढ़ गई।

बस को वापस घुमाने के लिए जगह नहीं मिलने के कारण थोड़ी दूर आगे खुली जगह में जाकर चालक ने बस को घुमाना चाहा, पीछे करने के दौरान चालक ने संतुलन खो दिया और बस सड़क से नीचे गड्ढे में जाकर पलट गई। वहीं सिंहवाड़ा सीएचसी के एमओआईसी डॉ. प्रेमचंद प्रसाद ने बताया कि सभी जवानों की हालत स्थिर है।
ये हुए जख्मी: हेड कांस्टेबल संजय भाई, हेड कांस्टेबल डीडी मेहंतो, कांस्टेबल अविनाश कुमार, बस का चालक पुनिया निवासी बजरंगी सिंह के अलावा जवान रामचंद्र, विश्वजीत समर, समीर कुमार, एसके राय, विजय पासी और धनंजय कुमार।

