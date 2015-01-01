पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मतदाता पहचान पत्र:मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने को 16 से चलेगा अभियान, नाम-पता भी सुधरेगा

मुजफ्फरपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 1 जनवरी तक यदि उम्र 18 वर्ष हाे रही है ताे वाेटर लिस्ट में जुड़ेगा आपका नाम

मतदाता सूची में यदि नाम नहीं है ताे 16 दिसंबर से इसमें नाम जुड़वा सकते हैं। वहीं, मतदाता पहचान पत्र की त्रुटियों का संशोधन भी हो सकेगा। निर्वाचन विभाग ने इसके लिए 16 दिसंबर से दावा-आपत्ति दर्ज करने के लिए विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण-2021 कार्यक्रम घाेषित कर दिया है।

मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी एचआर श्रीनिवास ने सभी डीएम सह जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी काे पत्र भेज कर घाेषित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण-2021 कार्यक्रम चलाने को कहा है। इसके तहत 15 फरवरी 2021 तक मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन करना है।

मतदाता सूची के प्रारूप का प्रकाशन 16 दिसंबर 2020 काे हाेगा। उसी दिन से मतदाता सूची में नाम जाेड़ने-हटाने तथा नाम-पता सही कराने के लिए दावे व आपत्तियां बीएलए के पास दर्ज कराई जा सकती है। दावा-आपत्तियां दर्ज करने की अंतिम तिथि 11 जनवरी है।

वहीं, इसका निपटारा 1 फरवरी तक किया जाएगा। सारी प्रक्रिया के बाद 11 फरवरी काे अनुपूरक सूची की तैयारी की जाएगी। उसके बाद 15 फरवरी काे मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन होगा। इस बीच 27 दिसंबर व 10 जनवरी को विशेष अभियान दिवस मनेगा।

इस दिन आपके बीएलओ संबंधित मतदान केद्रों पर उपस्थित रहेंगे। उनके पास पर्याप्त संख्या में फाॅर्म उपलब्ध रहेगा। वहां पहुंचकर आप दावा-आपत्ति दर्ज करा सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें