सेना भर्ती:भर्ती के लिए 15 जिलों के अभ्यर्थी आएंगे चक्कर मैदान, डीएम ने लिया जायजा

मुजफ्फरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • रेल डीएसपी बोले- जंक्शन में 21 जगह हाेमगार्ड की तैनाती जरूरी है, हाेमगार्ड समादेष्टा ने खड़े किए हाथ

मुजफ्फरपुर और दानापुर जाेन के 15 जिलाें के हजाराें अभ्यर्थी चक्कर मैदान में सेना बहाली रैली में दाैड़ लगाएंगे। इसके लिए 28 जनवरी से अलग-अलग दिन जिलेवार शारीरिक जांच व दाैड़ हाेगी। सेना बहाली के लिए चक्कर मैदान में कैंप की तैयारियाें का साेमवार काे डीएम प्रणव कुमार ने जायजा लिया।

कमांडेंट ने बताया, पश्चिमी चंपारण, पूर्वी चंपारण, सीतामढ़ी, शिवहर, मुजफ्फरपुर, मधुबनी, दरभंगा, समस्तीपुर, पटना, बक्सर, भाेजपुर, सिवान, गाेपालगंज और वैशाली के अभ्यर्थी शामिल हाेंगे। इसमें रेल डीएसपी अतानु दत्ता ने कहा, बड़ी संख्या में रेलवे से अभ्यर्थी आते हैं, जाे एक दिन पहले ही जंक्शन पर पहुंचेंगे। ऐसे में जंक्शन पर भीड़ उमड़ेगी। यहां 21 जगह जवानाें की तैनाती जरूरी है। इसके लिए हाेमगार्ड कमांडेंट से 150 जवानाें की मांग की गई थी, लेकिन उन्हाेंने जवान की अनुपलब्धता बताई। रेल डीएसपी के द्वारा बताई गई इस समस्या काे डीएम ने गंभीरता से लिया है।

अनुतीर्ण अभ्यर्थियाें काे गंतव्य तक भेजना महत्वपूर्ण
डीएम काे एसडीओ पूर्वी कुंदन कुमार ने बताया, विधि व्यवस्था के दृष्टिकाेण से सबसे महत्वपूर्ण है कि बैच वार अनुत्तीर्ण अभ्यर्थियाें काे समय पर चक्कर मैदान से बाहर भेजना हाेगा। जितनी देर अनुत्तीर्ण छात्र मैदान में रहेंगे, उतने समय दबाव रहेगा। इसके लिए दंडाधिकारी व पुलिस अधिकारियाें काे मुस्तैदी दिखानी हाेगी। पर्याप्त संख्या में बस की व्यवस्था जरूरी हाेगी। उन बसाें से जंक्शन, बैरिया व इमलीचट्टी बस स्टैंड अनुत्तीर्ण अभ्यर्थी काे पहुंचाना हाेगा।

कमांडेंट ने डीएम काे बहाली प्रक्रिया, अभ्यर्थियों के के प्रवेश और निकास के संबंध में दी पूरी जानकारी
चक्कर मैदान में मैप पर एआरओ कमांडेंट सेना मेडल कमांडेंट बाॅबी जसराेटिया ने डीएम काे जानकारी दी। उन्हाेंने डीएम काे बताया, बहाली की काैन सी प्रक्रिया, किस जगह हाेगी, अभ्यर्थी कहां से प्रवेश करेंगे और निकास कहां से हाेगा, रात में कहां रुकेंगे इसकी जानकारी दी गई।

इन बिंदुओं पर ध्यान दें

  • अभ्यर्थियाें काे 48 घंटे पहले जारी काेविड-19 असंक्रमित प्रमाणपत्र लाना हाेगा।
  • ओरिजनल एडमिट कार्ड व नाेटिफिकेशन में बताए गए मूल दस्तावेज लाना है।
  • एडमिट कार्ड पर दी गई तिथि एवं समय पर ही आएं।
  • भर्ती वर्ष के दाैरान अभ्यर्थी केवल एक विशिष्ट श्रेणी में ही भाग ले सकते हैं।
  • आयु और शैक्षणिक याेग्यता की पुष्टि करने के बाद ही रैली में भाग लें।
  • जमा कराए गए दस्तावेज व प्रमाण पत्र की जांच के बाद ही भर्ती किया जाएगा
  • जाली दस्तावेज या एडमिट कार्ड के साथ धराए अभ्यर्थी काे पुलिस काे साैंपा जाएगा
  • साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग व अन्य हिदायताें का पालन जरूरी हाेगा।

जाति प्रमाण पत्र को दिन भर हंगामा करते रहे अभ्यर्थी
सेना भर्ती के लिए जाति प्रमाण पत्र नहीं मिलने की शिकायत करते हुए साेमवार की दोपहर बड़ी संख्या में अभ्यर्थियों ने जिला कल्याण कार्यालय में हंगामा किया। उन्हाेंने आराेप लगाया कि 10 दिन पूर्व अंचल कार्यालय में ऑनलाइन आवेदन के बाद भी प्रमाण पत्र नहीं मिला। छात्राें ने 26 जनवरी काे अवकाश व 27 जनवरी काे प्रमाण पत्र की आवश्यकता हाेने की बात कहते हुए प्रमाण पत्र देने की मांग की। जाति प्रमाण पत्र के लिए ग्रुप में दिनभर जिला कल्याण कार्यालय में हंगामा हुआ। संजीव कुमार ने बताया, अगर आज प्रमाण पत्र नहीं मिला ताे यह हमारे लिए किसी काम का नहीं हाेगा।

दलालाें से मुक्ति के लिए एकजुट हाेकर करना हाेगा काम
उपनिदेशक के हवाले से आर्मी अधिकारियाें ने बताया, दलालाें की सक्रियता के खिलाफ पूरी व्यवस्था काे एकजुट हाेना हाेगा। दलाल भर्ती का झूठा आश्वासन देकर राज्य के गरीब एवं भाेले भाले युवकाें काे ठगते हैं। अभ्यर्थी एवं उनके माता-पिता से मेहनत की कमाई लेने के लिए काेशिश करते हैं, लेकिन ये दलाल सेना बहाली प्रक्रिया के बारे में कुछ नहीं जानते हैं। पूरी प्रक्रिया बाहरी प्रभाव से मुक्त और सबसे साफ, स्वच्छ एवं पारदर्शी है।

