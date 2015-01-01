पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैश वैन से लूट के प्रयास का मामला:14 घंटे में कैसे हुई लूट की सेटिंग यह जानने के लिए कैश एजेंसी के अफसरों से पूछताछ

मुजफ्फरपुर/सरैयाएक घंटा पहले
14 घंटे में लूट की सेटिंग कैसे हो गई? इसका सुराग ढूंढने के लिए सोमवार को पुलिस अधिकारी मिठनपुरा थाने के जगदीशपुरी लेन स्थित सेक्योर वैली कैश एजेंसी के अधिकारियों से पूछताछ की। इधर, कैश एजेंसी के अधिकारी ने अपराधियों के द्वारा कैश वैन लूट के प्रयास की एफआईआर दर्ज कराई। इसमें कैश एजेंसी ने यह जिक्र नहीं किया है कि वैन में कितनी राशि थी।

पुलिस सूत्रों की मानें तो कैश एजेंसी के 18 लोगों को शनिवार को शाम में यह जानकारी हुई थी कि कैश वैन से 5 करोड़ 24 लाख रुपए छपरा जिले के सोंधो तक पहुंचाए जाएंगे। छपरा के कैश वैन को 2 करोड़ और सिवान शाखा के कैश वैन को पौने दो करोड़ रुपए दिए जाने थे। शेष राशि अलग-अलग एटीएम में जमा कराई जाती। छपरा के सोंधो में सिवान-छपरा जिले का कैश पहुंचता। यहीं पर मुजफ्फरपुर के कैश वैन से राशि निकालकर दोनों जिले के कैश कस्टोडियन को दी जाती।

इस तरह सोंधो में 3 कैश वैन के 6 आर्म्स गार्ड, 6 कैश कस्टोडियन और 3 वैन चालक रहते। 18 लोगों की मौजूदगी में यहां पर कैश लूटना आसान नहीं होता। इसके बाद अलग-अलग कैश वैन से राशि अलग-अलग जगह जाती, इसलिए अपराधियों ने सोंधो पहुंचने से पहले ही वारदात को अंजाम देने की साजिश रची थी। पुलिस अधिकारियों का मानना है कि घर के भेदिए ही अपराधियों को कैश वैन से 5 करोड़ भेजने की सूचना लीक की होगी।

मुजफ्फरपुर में कैश एजेंसी के अधिकारियों से पूछताछ के बाद अब पुलिस सिवान-छपरा के अधिकारियों से भी पूछताछ करेगी। बता दें कि तरैया के बकरा में रविवार को कार सवार अपराधियों ने कैश वैन को लूटने की कोशिश की थी। पुलिस टीम ने सरैया से वैशाली की ओर भागे अपराधियाें की पहचान के लिए जगह-जगह सीसीटीवी के फुटेज खंगाले।

