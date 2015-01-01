पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुबह से रात तक ट्रैफिक बेपटरी:त्योहारी सीजन में भी अव्यवस्था; पुलिस रही नदारद, आज से और बिगड़ सकते हैं हालात

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
तस्वीर मोतीझील ओवरब्रिज की है। यहां से एक रास्ता स्टेशन रोड, दूसरा कलमबाग चौक और तीसरा मोतीझील हो कर कल्याणी तक जाता है। -फोटो : दयानंद पाठक
  • धनतेरस से पहले ही ये हाल ! तीन-तीन घंटे जाम में फंसे लाेगाें की गाड़ियों में पेट्राेल खत्म, वाहन छाेड़ डब्बा लिए पहुंचे पंप तक

पुलिस और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने सोमवार काे शहर की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बेपटरी छाेड़ दी। सुबह 9 से रात 8 बजे तक 11 घंटे पूरे शहर में महाजाम रहा।

मंगलवार से हालात और बिगड़ सकते हैं। क्याेंकि, ट्रैफिक संभालने के लिए एसएसपी ने अतिरिक्त जवानों की ड्यूटी लगाने से दाे टूक मना कर दिया।

उन्होंने जाम के मुद्दे पर जिला प्रशासन पर ही सवाल उठाया और कहा है कि जब तक पार्किंग की व्यवस्था नहीं हाेगी और अतिक्रमण नहीं हटेंगे, तब तक जाम लगेगा ही। ऐसे में दीपावली और छठ के मौके पर लाेगाें काे राेज इसी तरह ट्रैफिक जाम की समस्या का सामना करना पड़ेगा।

उधर, साेमवार काे शहर में जाम की स्थिति ऐसी रही कि मिनटाें की दूरी तय करने में तीन से चार घंटे लगे। दीपावली की खरीदारी के लिए निकले लाेग रास्ते में गाड़ियां छाेड़ पैदल ही दुकानों तक गए। मुख्य सड़कों से गलियों तक में गाड़ियों की गडमड कतारें फंसी रहीं। आगे निकलने के लिए लाेग एक-दूसरे से उलझते रहे।

कंपनीबाग में एसएसपी, डीएसपी और थाने की गश्ती गाड़ियां भी फंसी रहीं। दोपहर बाद एसएसपी ने थानेदारों काे वायरलेस आदेश में सड़क पर उतरने काे कहा। तब तक स्थिति बेकाबू हाे चुकी थी।

दाउदपुर काेठी के अभय कुमार काे ब्रह्मपुरा से बाइक पंकज मार्केट पहुंचने में तीन घंटे लग गए। पेट्रोल खत्म हाे गया, ताे डब्बा लिए स्टेशन राेड स्थित पेट्रोल पंप पहुंचे। अभय काे धर्मशाला चाैक से एसएसपी कार्यालय तक आधा किलोमीटर की दूरी तय करने में 45 मिनट लग गए।

जाम के बीच फंसा एंबुलेंस पुलिस ने भांजी लाठियां

एम्बुलेंस में मरीज कराहते रहे, डॉक्टरों की गाड़ी जाम से निकल अस्पताल तक नहीं पहुंच सकी।

जाम में गाड़ियों में लाेग उंघ कर पहले साे गए। फिर नगर डीएसपी कार्यालय के पास गाड़ी छाेड़ पैदल निकल पड़े।

जीरोमाइल चाैक पर दोपहर में जाम के बीच बैरिया की अाेर से जा रहा दाे एम्बुलेंस सायरन बजा कर रास्ता तलाशता रहा।

मरीज के परिजन सब से विनती करते रहे, नहीं मिला रास्ता ताे अहियापुर थानेदार दिनेश कुमार के नेतृत्व में पुलिस ने भांजी लाठी।

किसी तरह एम्बुलेंस काे थाना राेड से हाे कर मेडिकल काॅलेज की ओर निकाला गया।

यही है राेज-राेज की कहानी। रविवार काे चौतरफा जाम के बावजूद 150 की जगह महज 25 पुलिसकर्मियों ने ज्वाइन की ट्रैफिक ड्यूटी।

जाम रात आठ बजे तक क्लियर हाे गया लेकिन रात साढ़े 10 बजे तक सरैयागंज से अखाड़ाघाट राेड में भयंकर जाम रहा। बाइक भी निकलना मुश्किल हाे गया।

आज पार्किंग के लिए यहां विशेष इंतजाम

एसएसपी ने बताया कि पटाखा मंडी छाता बाजार, गाेला, गरीबनाथ मंदिर राेड और पुरानी बाजार आने वाले लाेगाें काे अपनी गाड़ी डीएन हाईस्कूल और महिला शिल्प कला भवन में परिसर में लगाना हाेगा। मोतीझील आने वालाें काे बीबी कॉलेजिएट परिसर में गाड़ी लगानी है। सड़क पर लगी गाड़ियां जब्त करने काे नगर निगम से जेसीबी मशीन ली गई है।

