लापरवाही:समय से चार्जशीट नहीं हुई, हत्या व आर्म्स एक्ट समेत 4 गंभीर वारदात के आरोपिताें काे जमानत

मुजफ्फरपुर2 दिन पहले
  •
  • इस गंभीर लापरवाही पर डीपीओ ने एसएसपी काे कार्रवाई के लिए लिखा, पिछले साल 32 को मिली बेल

गंभीर आपराधिक वारदात के आरोपिताें काे विधिक लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए आईओ के खेल पर विराम नहीं लग पा रहा है। पिछले साल ऐसे 32 मामलों के आरोपिताें काे आईओ की लापरवाही से काेर्ट से जमानत मिल गई थी। इस साल जनवरी में पुलिस ने 4 मामलों में तय समय में चार्जशीट दायर नहीं की।

इस कारण हत्या, आर्म्स एक्ट समेत 4 गंभीर आपराधिक मामलों के आरोपिताें काे काेर्ट से जमानत मिल गई है। जेल भेजे गए आरोपित पर तय समय में चार्जशीट नहीं करने के मामले काे पुलिस मैनुअल में गंभीर लापरवाही मानी गई है। इसे लेकर जरूरी कार्रवाई के लिए जिला अभियोजन अधिकारी (डीपीओ) ज्ञानचंद्र भारद्वाज ने एसएसपी जयंत कांत काे पत्र लिखा है।
केस-1: गायघाट के पिराैछा गांव में आपसी विवाद में मारपीट के दाैरान बिंदे सिंह की हत्या कर दी गई थी। उनके पुत्र सराेज सिंह ने गांव के ही 13 नामजद व अन्य अज्ञात के खिलाफ एफआईआर कराई थी। मामले में गिरफ्तार आरोपित के खिलाफ गायघाट थाने की पुलिस ने तय अवधि 3 माह में चार्जशीट दायर नहीं की। इससे आरोपित काे जमानत मिल गई।

केस-2: कांटी थाने की पुलिस ने 21 अगस्त 2018 काे छापेमारी कर अपराध की साजिश रचने के आराेप में गुलशन गाैरव व रामकुमार गुप्ता काे हथियार के साथ दबोचा था। जबकि, माैके से अभिषेक शाही और नीरज नवाब भाग निकले थे। इस कांड में तय अवधि में चार्जशीट दायर नहीं करने के कारण बाद में पकड़े गए दाे आरोपिताें काे जमानत मिल गई है।

केस-3: हथाैड़ी थाने के खानपुर में दाे पक्षों में जमकर मारपीट-गोलीबारी हुई थी। एक पक्ष से जिला पार्षद माे. लालबाबू के बयान पर एफआईआर हुई थी। मामले में समय से चार्जशीट नहीं हाेने से जेल भेजे गए आरोपित काे जमानत मिल गई है।

केस-4: हथाैड़ी थाने के ही बलुआहा गांव में 11 अगस्त 2020 काे दाे पक्षों में मारपीट हुई थी। उसमें एक पक्ष के राम प्रवेश सहनी के केस में गिरफ्तार आरोपित पर चार्जशीट नहीं किए जाने से उसे जमानत मिल गई है।

