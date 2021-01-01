पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लगातरा बढ़ रहे हैं ठगी के मामले:हथियार का लाइसेंस दिलाने के नाम पर व्यवसायी से 5.75 लाख की ठगी

मुजफ्फरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • रिटायर्ड फौजी के खिलाफ सदर थाने में हुई प्राथमिकी

हथियार का लाइसेंस दिलवाने के नाम पर रिटायर्ड फौजी ने सदर थाने के श्रमजीवी नगर निवासी व्यवसायी आलोक रंजन से 5.75 लाख रुपए की ठगी कर ली है। इसे लेकर व्यवसायी ने देवरिया के बुढ़ानपुर निवासी रिटायर्ड फौजी के खिलाफ एफआईआर कराई है।

व्यवसायी ने पुलिस को बताया कि वे एक निजी कंपनी के डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर हैं। गत साल रिटायर्ड फाैजी उनकी दुकान पर आया ताे उससे परिचय हुआ। उसके बाद वह दुकान पर आता-जाता रहा। इसी दौरान उसने कहा कि आप व्यवसाय करते हैं ताे सुरक्षा के लिए हथियार का लाइसेंस ले लीजिए।

उसकी प्रक्रिया पूछने पर कहा कि डेढ़ लाख रुपए में मुजफ्फरपुर के लिए लाइसेंस मिल जाएगा। उसके अलावा विभाग में कुछ खर्च देना पड़ेगा। व्यवसायी ने उसे ही डेढ़ लाख रुपए नकद दे दिए। कुछ दिनों बाद उसने विभाग खर्च के नाम पर ढाई लाख रुपए लिए। उसके बाद भी कई माह बीत गए।

संपर्क करने पर कहा कि 1.75 लाख रुपए और लगेंगे। आप अपने किसी परिचित का भी लाइसेंस ले लीजिए। उतने में दोनों का काम हो जाएगा। व्यवसायी ने अपने मित्र से रुपए लेकर आरोपित के बैंक खाते में जमा करा दिया। एक माह बाद पूछने पर वह नगालैंड का लाइसेंस लेकर आया। जब उसे कहा गया कि मुजफ्फरपुर के लाइसेंस की बात हुई थी, ताे उसने कहा कि मुजफ्फरपुर के डीएम का तबादला हो गया है।

नए डीएम आ गए हैं। दो-चार माह में मुजफ्फरपुर के नाम पर इसी लाइसेंस काे ट्रांसफर करवा देगा। संदेह हाेने पर व्यवसायी ने आर्म्स दुकान वाले को लाइसेंस दिखाया ताे उसने उसे फर्जी बताया। उसके बात फाेन कर फर्जीवाड़े की बात पूछी तो रिटायर्ड फाैजी ने फोन काट दिया। उसके बाद पता चला कि वह कई और लाेगाें से लाइसेंस के नाम पर ठगी कर चुका है। सरैया स्थित जैतपुर ओपी में कुछ लोग शिकायत कर चुके हैं। सदर थाने की पुलिस मामले की छानबीन में जुट गई है।

