अभी बनी रहेगी कोल्ड डे की स्थिति:सर्द पछुआ हवा चलने से 2.5 डिग्री कमी के साथ 14.7 पर लुढ़का अधिकतम पारा, 3 फरवरी तक शीतलहर

मुजफ्फरपुर2 घंटे पहले
14 जनवरी के बाद अधिकतम पारा 17 डिग्री से ऊपर पहुंचते ही जिले का दिन के साथ ही रात का पारा तेजी से लुढ़कता है। - Dainik Bhaskar
14 जनवरी के बाद अधिकतम पारा 17 डिग्री से ऊपर पहुंचते ही जिले का दिन के साथ ही रात का पारा तेजी से लुढ़कता है।
  • दिन-रात के तापमान में महज 7.5 डिग्री का अंतर बचा, इससे परेशानी बढ़ी

बर्फीली पछुआ हवा चलने के कारण शुक्रवार की दोपहर पारा 2.5 डिग्री लुढ़क कर 14.7 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। वहीं, न्यूनतम तापमान 0.8 डिग्री कमी के साथ 7.2 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। जिससे दोपहर में भी लाेगाें काे अत्यधिक ठंड का अहसास हुआ। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, 29 जनवरी काे पिछले 21 वर्ष में कभी भी अधिकतम तापमान 14.7 डिग्री तक नहीं लुढ़का है।

29 जनवरी काे इससे पहले वर्ष 2011 में न्यूनतम तापमान 4.9 डिग्री ताे 2013 में 5.7 डिग्री रहा था। इस वर्ष 15 जनवरी के बाद तीसरी बार अधिकतम के साथ ही न्यूनतम तापमान सबसे कम रहा। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान जहां सामान्य से 8.5 डिग्री कम रहा। वहीं, न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से 2.2 डिग्री कम दर्ज किया गया।

दिन-रात के तापमान में अब महज 7.5 डिग्री का अंतर बच गया है। पूसा कृषि मौसम सेवा के नाेडल अधिकारी डॉ. ए. सत्तार के अनुसार, 3 फरवरी तक शीतलहर से राहत नहीं मिलने की संभावना है। अगले चार दिनों तक जिला समेत पूरे क्षेत्र में कोल्ड डे की स्थिति बनी रहेगी।

दोपहर में मौसम के साफ हाेने के बाद भी देर रात से सुबह तक काेहरा छाने से परेशानी बरकरार रहेगी। इस अधिकतम तापमान 15 से 17 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 5 से 7 डिग्री के बीच रहने से शीतलहर जारी रहने संभावना जताई गई है।

170 से ऊपर पहुंचते ही तेजी से लुढ़कता है जिले का तापमान

14 जनवरी के बाद अधिकतम पारा 17 डिग्री से ऊपर पहुंचते ही जिले का दिन के साथ ही रात का पारा तेजी से लुढ़कता है। 15 दिसंबर के बाद 17 डिग्री से ऊपर दिन का तापमान पहुंचने के बाद तीसरी बार दिन के साथ ही रात का पारा लुढ़का है। 14 जनवरी काे दिन का पारा 17.4 डिग्री पहुंचते ही 15 जनवरी काे यह 11.8 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया।

20 जनवरी काे 17.8 डिग्री पर पहुंचते ही 21 जनवरी काे यह 15.5 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। 26 जनवरी काे 18.4 डिग्री हाेने के साथ ही 27 जनवरी काे यह 14.5 डिग्री तथा 28 जनवरी काे 17.2 डिग्री पर पहुंचते ही अगले दिन अधिकतम पारा 14.7 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया।

