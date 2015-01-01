पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्त हुआ प्रशासन:फर्जी महिला के सहारे प्रमुख व उपप्रमुख की कुर्सी छीनने की थी साजिश, पर्दाफाश

पारू21 मिनट पहले
भगवानपुर के पास अतिक्रमण हटाते अभियान दल के पदाधिकारी।
  • भगवानपुर गोलंबर पर फल व सब्जी बेचने वाली महिलाओं का हंगामा

प्रमुख रीता देवी व उपप्रमुख रशीदा खातून के खिलाफ लाए गए अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा के लिए बुलाई गई बैठक में 47 पंचायत समिति सदस्याें में से 24 पंसस प्रस्ताव के पक्ष में थे, जिसमें उड़ीसा गई महिला पंसस की जगह एक महिला शामिल थी।

जांच के दाैरान उक्त महिला पकड़ी गई, जिसे सदन से निकाल दिया गया। अब अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के पक्ष में 23 पंसस ही बचे। उपस्थित अधिकारियाें ने अविश्वास प्रस्ताव काे रद्द कर दिया। इस तरह प्रमुख व उपप्रमुख की कुर्सी बच गई।

इधर, पंसस के प्रखंड अध्यक्ष अशाेक कुमार ने बताया कि पंसस रजिया खातून अभी ओडिशा में है। वह अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के आवेदन में भी शामिल नहीं थी। उसकी जगह पर एक महिला काे लाया गया था। 23 नवंबर को प्रमुख और उप प्रमुख के खिलाफ 26 पंसस ने अविश्वास प्रस्ताव का आवेदन बीडीओ काे साैंपा था। शुक्रवार को प्रखंड सभागार भवन में बहुमत सिद्ध करने को लेकर विशेष बैठक आयोजित की गई, जहां प्रेक्षक डीपीआरओ फैयाज अहमद, बीडीओ संजय कुमार सिन्हा और वरीय प्रभारी के रूप में सीडीपीओ कुमारी रीना सिंह उपस्थित हुई।

47 पंसस में 24 पंसस ही सदन मेंं आए। जिसमें चोचाही गांव निवासी पंसस रजिया खातून का फर्जी आधार कार्ड बना कर एक महिला शामिल हाे गई। सदन में जांच के दाैरान वह पकड़ी गई। पूछताछ में उसने अपना नाम शबनम खातून बताया।

उन्होनें बताया कि पंसस रजिया खातून आ रही है, तब तक मैं यहां आई हूं। इस बयान के साथ थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई है। थानाध्यक्ष राजेन्द्र साह ने बताया कि आवेदन के आलोक में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। जिला पंचायती राज अधिकारी फैयाज अहमद ने बताया कि संदेह के आधार पर महिला काे पकड़ा गया। पहचान पत्र मांगे जाने पर पंसस नहीं हाेने पर निर्वाची अधिकारी सह बीडीओ ने सदन से निकाल दिया। इसकी सूचना थाने में दी गई है।

महिला की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई तो होगा आंदोलन

पूर्व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी शंकर प्रसाद यादव ने बहुमत साबित करने में लाई गई महिला की गिरफ्तारी नहीं किए जाने पर विरोध जताया है। उन्होंने कहा अगर सघन जांच होती हो सदन के अंदर जाने से पहले ही उसे दबोच लिया जाता। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर उसे गिरफ्तार नहीं किया गया तो आगे आंदोलन किया जाएगा। इधर, मुखिया पति चतुर्भुज राम, पूर्व मुखिया मो. एहसान, रामबाबू राय, विजय राय, पैक्स अनंत कुमार यादव आदि ने प्रमुख व उपप्रमुख काे पुन: कुर्सी पर काबिज रहने पर बधाई दी है।

