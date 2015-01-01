पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:31 दिसंबर तक भगवानपुर ओवरब्रिज के नीचे के दोनों सर्विस लेन का पूरा होगा निर्माण, हटेगा अतिक्रमण भी

मुजफ्फरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • एनएच-77 के हाजीपुर-मुजफ्फरपुर बायपास निर्माण कार्य को पूरा कराने का भी डीएम ने दिया निर्देश

वर्षाें के लंबे इंतजार के बाद शहर के भगवानपुर ओवरब्रिज के नीचे के दाेनाें सर्विस लेन का निर्माण 31 दिसंबर तक पूरा हाेगा। इस दैारान निर्माण कार्य में अतिक्रमण संबंधी आने वाली सभी बाधाओं काे एसडीओ पूर्वी दूर करेंगे। साथ ही एनएचएआई बाएं के बाद दाएं सर्विस लेन का भी निर्माण कार्य साल के अंतिम दिन तक पूरा करेगा।

बुधवार काे डीएम डॉ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह ने कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में डिस्ट्रीक प्रोजेक्ट मॉनिटरिंग ग्रुप की विशेष बैठक की। इसमें डीएम ने 15 दिसंबर तक बाएं सर्विस लेन का निर्माण नहीं हाेने पर नाराजगी जताई। एनएचएआई के छपरा पीडी विभूति भूषण ने बताया कि भगवानपुर में बाएं सर्विस लेन का कार्य अंतिम चरण में है।
डीएम ने एनएच-77 के हाजीपुर-मुजफ्फरपुर बायपास निर्माण कार्य में उत्पन्न बाधाओं का शीघ्र निराकरण करने व समय से बायपास निर्माण पूरा कराने का निर्देश दिया। बैठक में शामिल मधाैल के किसानों काे डीएम ने निर्माण में सहयाेग करने काे कहा है। मुआवजा भुगतान के लंबित केस की सुनवाई एक काेर्ट में कर पूरे मामले में स्पीडी ट्रायल का आश्वासन दिया। जिला भू-अर्जन अधिकारी काे समय पर मुआवजा भुगतान करने का आदेश दिया।
आथर घाट पुल व जगन्नाथ मिश्र कॉलेज के पास अप्रोच पथ का काम भी शीघ्र होगा पूरा

मुजफ्फरपुर शहर के गंदे पानी साफ कर छोड़ने के लिए तीन स्थानों पर सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट लगाने के लिए उत्पन्न बाधाओं काे दूर करने का निर्देश दिया। राष्ट्रीय विद्युत उत्पादन निगम लिमिटेड कांटी से संबंधित योजनाओं के भू-अर्जन में आने वाली बाधाओं काे दूर करने का निर्देश दिया।

बिहार राज्य पुल निर्माण निगम लिमिटेड से संबंधित योजनाओं की समीक्षा करते हुए आथर घाट पुल व जगन्नाथ मिश्र कॉलेज के पास बूढ़ी गंडक नदी पर उच्च स्तरीय पुल के एप्रोच पथ के निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण करने का निर्देश दिया। रैयतों के साथ बैठक कर समस्याओं का समाधान करा काम शुरू कराने का निर्देश दिया। इसके अलावा नई रेल परियोजनाओं की समीक्षा की।

