जलजमाव से मुक्ति:मुशहरी में ग्रामीणों के विराेध के कारण 15 माह से बाधित सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट निर्माण का काम शुरू

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
श्मशान परिसर में पहुंचे ग्रामीणों को समझाते पुलिस-अधिकारी।
श्मशान परिसर में पहुंचे ग्रामीणों को समझाते पुलिस-अधिकारी।
  • शहर को जलजमाव से मुक्ति के प्रयास में एक कदम और बढ़ा प्रशासन

करीब 15 माह से जारी खींचतान के बीच गुरुवार को मुशहरी के मणिका स्थित गंगापुर श्मशान घाट की भूमि पर सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट (एसटीपी) का काम शुरू हाे गया। इस दाैरान माैके पर पहुंची भीड़ काे समझाकर अधिकारियाें ने सीमांकन कराया। माैके पर निर्माण एजेंसी ने कई पिलर भी गड़वाए।

ग्रामीणाें का श्मशान घाट की भूमि पर एसटीपी निर्माण का विराेध है। एसडीओ ने उन्हें आश्वासन दिया कि इसके पास बची आधी जमीन पर मुक्तिधाम बनवाया जाएगा। इसके तहत सिकंदरपुर प्रभात जर्दा फैक्टी से जेल रोड होते हुए मणिका मन तक ड्रेनेज का निर्माण हाेना है।

शहर के पानी काे इस एसटीपी में ट्रीटमेंट (सफाई) कर मन में छोड़ा जाएगा। शहर काे जलजमाव से निजात दिलाने के प्रयास में प्रशासन का यह बड़ा कदम है। बता दें कि एसटीपी श्मशान घाट की भूमि पर बनना है। वहां लंबे समय से विषहर मेला भी लगता है। ग्रामीणाें के भारी विराेध काे देखते हुए अधिकारियाें की टीम गुरुवार काे 6 थानाें की पुलिस के साथ पहुंची थी।

एसडीओ पूर्वी डॉ. कुंदन कुमार ने ग्रामीणों को आश्वस्त कराया कि एसटीपी बनने से श्मशान घाट व विषहर मेला पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ेगा। प्रदूषण मुक्त आधुनिक मुक्तिधाम बनेगा। यूं ताे कुछ लोग फिर भी विरोध कर रहे थे। लेकिन, पुलिस की मुस्तैदी देख काेई विवाद नहीं हुआ। मौके पर एडिशनल एसपी विजय सिंह व टाउन डीएसपी रामनरेश पासवान पूरी टीम के साथ डटे रहे।

  • माैके पर पहुंची भारी भीड़ काे समझाकर अधिकारियाें ने कराया सीमांकन
  • श्मशान घाट की भूमि हाेने से ग्रामीण कर रहे हैं यहां पर निर्माण का विराेध
  • एसडीओ ने कहा- इसके पास बची आधी जमीन पर बनेगा मुक्तिधाम
  • सिकंदरपुर से जेल रोड होते हुए मणिका तक हाेना है ड्रेनेज निर्माण
  • गंगापुर में बन रहे एसटीपी से पानी की सफाई कर मन में छोड़ा जाएगा
  • विराेध को देखते हुए छह थानाें की पुलिस के साथ पहुंचे थे अधिकारी

ग्रामीणों ने सांसद और डीएम के नाम दिया ज्ञापन
ग्रामीणाें काे सीमांकन की सूचना मिली तो पंचायत भवन में बैठक की गई। डीएम व सांसद के नाम एक ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। बोचहां विधायक मुसाफिर पासवान के नेतृत्व में पूर्व जिला परिषद सदस्य मुक्तेश्वर प्रसाद व अन्य जनप्रतिनिधि डीएम से मिले। श्मशान परिसर को छोड़ कर अन्य जगह प्लांट निर्माण कराए जाने की मांग की है। बता दें कि मुशहरी के अलावा तिरहुत कैनाल व फरदो में एसटीपी बनना है।
एसटीपी का पानी मछली व कृषि के लिए लाभकारी
अधिकारी बोले- एनजीटी की रिपोर्ट है कि एसटीपी का पानी मछली उत्पादन व कृषि में बेहतर है। इससे नुकसान नहीं होता। इस एसटीपी की क्षमता 22.5 मीलियन लीटर प्रतिदिन होगी। साथ ही इससे कम से कम 150 लोगों को रोजगार मिलेगा। बुडको व एजेंसी से प्लांट में अधिक से अधिक स्थानीय लोगों को काम देने के लिए कहा गया है।

