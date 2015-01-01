पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वायु प्रदूषण नियंत्रण के लिए सख्ती:शहरी क्षेत्र में ढंक कर ही हो सकते निर्माण कार्य, गिट्टी-मिट्टी की ढुलाई भी बिना ढंके नहीं

मुजफ्फरपुर40 मिनट पहले
जिले में वायु प्रदूषण नियंत्रण के लिए मंगलवार को डीएम डाॅ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह ने सभी संबंधित विभागों के साथ विशेष बैठक की। उन्होंने विभागों को मिलकर ठोस कदम उठाने का निर्देश दिया। साथ ही प्रदूषण फैलाने के लिए चिह्नित दोषियों पर विभागवार कार्रवाई करने को कहा। डीएम ने निर्धारित मापदंड के अनुसार कार्य सुनिश्चित कराने काे कहा। जिले में वायु प्रदूषण नियंत्रण के लिए 15 वर्षों से अधिक पुराने वाहनों के बारे में जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी से रिपोर्ट मांगी गई।

विभागवार अधिकारियों को सौंपा टास्क

परिवहन : शहर के मुख्य भाग में डीजल वाहन और ऑटो का परिचालन धीरे-धीरे बंद करना। इसके स्थान पर इलेक्ट्रिक, बायोडीजल, सीएनजी चालित वाहन और ई-रिक्शा परिचालन को बढ़ावा देना।

यातायात : यातायात विभाग के पुलिस उपाधीक्षक को सभी प्रकार की निर्माण सामग्री बालू, गिट्टी आदि का परिवहन ढंक कर करवाने का जिम्मा। नगर आयुक्त : शहर में कूड़े-कचरे को खुले में जलाने पर कड़ी कार्रवाई का निर्देश। प्रदूषण के प्रति जागरूकता के लिए माइकिंग कराने काे कहा। खनन अधिकारी : ईंट-भट्टों का लगातार निरीक्षण करने और सभी ईट-भट्टों में स्वच्छता तकनीक का इस्तेमाल सुनिश्चित कराना। प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड : क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी अंजनी कुमार सिन्हा प्रतिदिन शहर में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स से संबंधित रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध कराएंगे। डीएम ने प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी अंजनी कुमार सिन्हा से लोगों में भ्रम की स्थिति दूर कर वास्तविक डाटा उपलब्ध कराने काे कहा।

