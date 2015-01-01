पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:एसकेएमसीएच कोविड केयर सेंटर में भर्ती कोरोना संक्रमित की माैत, जयपुर से दीपावली में आए थे घर

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सीतामढ़ी के थे रहने वाले : सांस लेने में तकलीफ हाेने पर चार दिन पहले यहां कराया गया था भर्ती

एसकेएमसीएच के कोविड केयर सेंटर में भर्ती कोरोना संक्रमित की इलाज के दौरान सोमवार की सुबह माैत हाे गई। सीतामढ़ी के कन्हौली थाना क्षेत्र निवासी उक्त व्यक्ति काे सांस लेने में तकलीफ व सीने में दर्द काे लेकर गुरुवार को भर्ती कराया गया था। मौत के बाद अस्पताल प्रशासन ने शव काे सील कर परिजनों को सौंप दिया। मृतक के पुत्र ने बताया कि पापा जयपुर में एक कंपनी में काम करते थे। कंपनी के एक स्टाफ की कोरोना जांच रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई। लेकिन, उनके पापा ने जांच नहीं कराई।

सीने में दर्द की शिकायत थी। वहां डाॅक्टर से दिखाने पर एक्स-रे कराया गया और रिपाेर्ट के आधार पर निमोनिया का इलाज किया गया। दीपावली में वे सभी गांव आ गए। सीतामढ़ी में डाॅक्टर से दिखाए ताे वे कोरोना की जांच कराने के लिए बोले।

सीतामढ़ी सदर अस्पताल में जांच हुई ताे रिपोर्ट कोरोना पाॅजिटिव निकली। उसके बाद डाॅक्टर ने होम क्वारेंटाइन में रहने की सलाह दी। सांस लेने में दिक्कत होने पर डाॅक्टर ने एसकेएमसीएच रेफर कर दिया। कोरोना के कारण फेफड़े में निमोनिया के लक्षण जैसा हो गया था। इलाज के दौरान सोमवार की सुबह उनकी मौत हो गई।

कोरोना संक्रमण से निपटने के लिए जिले में 5 दिसंबर तक विशेष अभियान

देश में कोरोना संक्रमण का एक बार फिर प्रसार के साथ दीपावली व छठ का त्यौहार होने के कारण इससे बचाव के लिए विशेष ड्राइव चलाया जाएगा। डीएम डॉ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह ने सिविल सर्जन को कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए अगले पांच दिसंबर तक विशेष ड्राइव चलाने का निर्देश दिया है।

इसके तहत मास्क जांच अभियान विशेष रूप से चलेगा। इसके लिए दंडाधिकारी के साथ पुलिस बलों को प्रतिनियुक्त करते हुए जगह जगह मास्क की जांच होगी। मास्क न पहनने पर जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा।

जिले में 21 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले : सोमवार को 5129 लोगों के सैंपल की जांच हुई, जिनमें 21 पॉजिटिव पाए गए। इसके साथ ही जिले में अब तक कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 10323 हो गई है। इनमें 10045 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। इनमें 22 सोमवार को कोरोना से मुक्त हुए।

