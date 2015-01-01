पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीबीएसई का मनोदर्पण पोर्टल:काउंसलर से छात्रों का सवाल- बिना तैयारी कैसे दें बोर्ड परीक्षा

मुजफ्फरपुर2 दिन पहले
कोरोना संकट के कारण होली से दीपावली तक स्कूली छात्र घर में कैद रहकर ही पढ़ाई करने पर मजबूर हुए हैं। इस बीच अनिवार्य की गई ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई से अधिकतर बच्चे नहीं जुड़ पा रहे हैं। ऐसे बच्चे सीबीएसई की ओर से शुरू किए गए मनोदर्पण पोर्टल पर काउंसलर के साथ अपने मन की उलझनों को साझा कर रहे हैं।

बच्चों का कहना है कि उन्हें बोर्ड परीक्षा में शामिल होना है, लेकिन तैयारी अब भी आधी-अधूरी है। नियमित रूप से ऑनलाइन क्लास नहीं कर सके हैं। 10वीं के छात्र अमन ने काउंसलर से पूछा कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में नेटवर्क की समस्या होने के कारण और मोबाइल की उपलब्धता नहीं होने से उसकी तैयारी अधूरी है। इस स्थिति में वह कैसे परीक्षा में शामिल होगा। छात्रों के इंटरनल असेसमेंट संबंधित सवाल पर भी काउंसलर चुप्पी साध ले रहे हैं।

वहीं, सीबीएसई के काउंसलर डॉ. प्रमोद कुमार ने बताया कि मनोदर्पण पर बच्चों के कई सवाल आ रहे हैं। इसमें बच्चे इंटरनल असेसमेंट के आधार पर दिए जाने वाले अंक को लेकर सवाल कर रहे हैं। बोर्ड की ओर से कोई स्पष्ट गाइडलाइन नहीं होने के कारण वे भी कुछ स्पष्ट जवाब नहीं दे पा रहे हैं। इंडियन एसोसिएशन ऑफ स्कूल्स शिक्षा मंत्री और सीएम से मिलकर स्कूल खोलने से संबंधित निर्देश जारी करने का निवेदन करेगा।

एसोसिएशन के सचिव सुमन कुमार ने बताया, बोर्ड परीक्षा के मद्देनजर बच्चों को आखिरी क्षण में विशेष तैयारी की जरूरत होगी। ऐसे में पूरी सुरक्षा और मानकों के अनुसार स्कूल खोलने से संबंधित गाइडलाइन जारी की जाए। डीएवी के क्षेत्रीय निदेशक एसके झा ने बताया, पैरेंट्स की दिलचस्पी नहीं होने से ऑनलाइन क्लास में बच्चे उत्साह के साथ नहीं जुड़ पा रहे। पैरेंट्स बच्चों को मोटिवेट करें।

