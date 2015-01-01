पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:फिल्मी स्टाइल में कैश वैन लूटने आए थे अपराधी, सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने बचाए 5 करोड़ रुपए, कई राउंड फायरिंग, ड्राइवर घायल

मुजफ्फरपुर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैश वैन के आगे अपराधियों ने रोकी कार, भागने को मजबूर हुए अपराधी।
  • मुजफ्फरपुर से पांच करोड़ रुपए लेकर छपरा जा रही थी कैश वैन
  • कैश वैन के साथ जा रहे सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने भी की जवाबी फायरिंग

जिले के सरैया थाना इलाके में कैश वैन को लुटने की कोशिश की गई है। मौके पर अपराधियों ने कई राउंड फायरिंग भी की है। हालांकि, वैन की सुरक्षा में लगे सुरक्षाकर्मियों की जवाबी कार्रवाई से अपराधियों को पीछे हटने पर मजबूर होना पड़ा। इस दौरान अपराधियों की गोली से कैश वैन का ड्राइवर घायल हो गया है। उसकी बांह में गोली लगी है। अस्पताल में उसे भर्ती कराया गया है।

कार से आए थे अपराधी
मामला सरैया थाना इलाके के बखरा चौक के पास का है। रेवा रोड होते हुए बैंक की एक कैश वैन मुजफ्फरपुर से पांच करोड़ रुपए लेकर छपरा जा रही थी। बखरा के रेवा रोड में जैसे ही कैश वैन पहुंची, एक कार से आए अपराधियों ने उसे रोकने की कोशिश की। कार रूकते ही अपराधियों ने फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। कैश वैन के साथ जा रहे सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने भी जवाबी फायरिंग की। अपनी योजना न होते देख अपराधी फरार हो गए। हालांकि, अपराधियों की एक गोली ड्राइवर की बांह में लग गई। सरैया थाना एसडीपीओ राजेश कुमार के नेतृत्व में मौके पर पुलिस पहुंच गई, अपराधियों को पकड़ने के लिए इलाके में छापेमारी चल रही है। वहीं, एसएसपी जयंतकांत ने कैश वैन सुरक्षित होने की बात बताई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारती और पति हर्ष को NDPS कोर्ट ने 4 दिसंबर तक न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा, जमानत पर कल सुनवाई - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें