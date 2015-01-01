पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब परदेस लौटने काे मारामारी:जंक्शन पर उमड़ी भीड़, जीआरपी व आरपीएफ ने कतार लगा यात्रियों काे ट्रेनों में चढ़ाना किया शुरू

मुजफ्फरपुर
  • सप्तक्रांति, पवन, वैशाली, बिहार संपर्क क्रांति, मिथिला समेत अन्य ट्रेनों में भी सीटें फुल

महापर्व छठ में घर आए लोगों की परदेस वापसी के लिए जंक्शन पर शनिवार को अचानक भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। सप्तक्रांति सुपरफास्ट समेत कई ट्रेनों के यात्री जंक्शन पहुंचे। रविवार से और अधिक भीड़ होने की आशंका को लेकर आरपीएफ ने सुरक्षा के इंतजाम किए हैं।

आरपीएफ इंस्पेक्टर वीपी वर्मा ने बताया कि जंक्शन पर ट्रेनों के खुलते समय आरपीएफ के 20 और जीआरपी के 10 अतिरिक्त जवानों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। ये ट्रेन प्लेस होने पर रस्सी तान कर आगे व पीछे की बोगी में बारी-बारी से यात्रियों को चढ़ाएंगे।

ट्रेनों में टिकट नहीं, बस संचालक कर रहे मनमानी

परदेस जाने के लिए ट्रेनों में आरक्षित टिकट नहीं मिल रहा है। तत्काल में भी मारामारी है। हर दिन करीब चार दर्जन बसें बैरिया से दिल्ली व अन्य स्थानों के लिए खुल रही हैं। दिल्ली जा रहे बोचहां के रामनरेश प्रसाद ने कहा कि तत्काल में भी टिकट नहीं मिला। इसलिए बस से जाना मजबूरी है। इस बार दिल्ली की जगह मुंबई के लिए टिकट की अधिक मारामारी है। शनिवार को आरक्षण काउंटर पर दिल्ली के लिए काफी कम लोग लाइन में थे। जबकि मुंबई, गुजरात व पंजाब की ट्रेनों में टिकट के लिए लंबी लाइन लगी हुई थी।

तत्काल के लिए फर्जी नाम से लगी थी लाइन
जंक्शन के आरक्षण काउंटर पर तत्काल टिकट के लिए फर्जी नाम से लोग लाइन में लगे थे। जांच शुरू हाेने पर सभी फरार हो गए। आरपीएफ इंस्पेक्टर वीपी वर्मा ने बताया कि आधी रात को लाइन में लगे होने काे कागज पर नाम लिख खड़े लाेगाें में अधिकतर फर्जी था। बाद में सही नाम लाेगाें को आगे खड़ा किया गया। प्रभारी एरिया अधिकारी केके मिश्रा के नेतृत्व में क्राउड मैनेजमेंट कमेटी की बैठक में भीड़ नियंत्रण को लेकर कई निर्णय हुए।

इसी के तहत रविवार से आरपीएफ-जीआरपी को रस्सी तान कर यात्रियों का लाइन लगवाने काे कहा गया। कमर्शियल विभाग को प्लेटफार्म पर पार्सल नहीं रखने का निर्देश दिया गया। विशेष परिस्थिति में ही प्लेटफार्म बदला जाएगा। स्टेशन प्रबंधक प्रियदर्शी राजीव ने बताया कि सप्तक्रांति के अलावे वैशाली, बिहार संपर्क क्रांति, पवन और सूरत एक्सप्रेस समेत अन्य ट्रेनों में चढ़ने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में लोग आते हैं।

नई दिल्ली, मुंबई, हावड़ा, अहमदाबाद के लिए चलेंगी कई पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनें

छठ के बाद रेलवे यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए नई दिल्ली, मुंबई, हावड़ा, अहमदाबाद आदि के लिए कई पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनों का परिचालन कर रहा है। इनमें मुजफ्फरपुर से खुलने व गुजरने वाली कई ट्रेनें शामिल हैं। सीपीआरओ राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि ये ट्रेनें पहले से चलाई जा रही स्पेशल ट्रेनों के अतिरिक्त है।

मुजफ्फरपुर, समस्तीपुर और बरौनी से खुलने वाली पूजा स्पेशल
1. 04025 मुजफ्फरपुर-आनंद विहार टर्मिनल पूजा स्पेशल 23 नवंबर को मुजफ्फरपुर से 3 बजे खुलेगी।
2. 04029 मुजफ्फरपुर-दिल्ली पूजा स्पेशल 26 व 29 नवंबर को मुजफ्फरपुर से 3.30 बजे खुलेगी।
3. 05272 मुजफ्फरपुर-हावड़ा पूजा स्पेशल 24 नवंबर को मुजफ्फरपुर से 3.15 बजे खुलेगी।
4. 05269 मुजफ्फरपुर-अहमदाबाद पूजा स्पेशल 26 नवंबर को मुजफ्फरपुर से रात 9.20 बजे खुलेगी।
5. 01022 समस्तीपुर-लोकमान्य तिलक टर्मिनल पूजा स्पेशल 27 व 30 नवंबर को समस्तीपुर से 09.50 बजे खुलेगी ।
6. 04186 बरौनी-ग्वालियर पूजा स्पेशल 01 दिसंबर तक प्रतिदिन बरौनी से शाम 6.40 बजे खुलेगी।
7. 04405 बरौनी-नई दिल्ली पूजा स्पेशल 25 व 28 नवंबरको शाम 7.30 बजे बरौनी से खुलेगी ।
8. 05251 दरभंगा-जालंधर सिटी पूजा स्पेशल 28 नवंबर को दरभंगा से सुबह 3.30 बजे खुलेगी।

