बड़ी सुविधा:सदर अस्पताल में सीटी स्कैन शुरू, एसकेएमसीएच से 33% और निजी से 50% कम देनी होगी फीस

मुजफ्फरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • डीएम ने किया उद्घाटन, 5 घंटे में मिल जाएगी रिपोर्ट, 3 शिफ्ट में टेक्नीशियन व कर्मियों की रहेगी टीम
  • निजी डॉक्टरों के यहां से आए मरीजों का भी सीटी स्कैन निर्धारित दर पर ही किया जाएगा

सदर अस्पताल में सीटी स्कैन की सुविधा बुधवार से शुरू हो गई। डीएम डॉ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह ने इसका उद्घाटन किया। सीटी स्कैन संचालित करने वाली एजेंसी के प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर कुमार राणा ने बताया कि एसकेएमसीएच में वर्तमान सीटी स्कैन की जो दरें हैं, उससे 33% कम राशि में सुविधा मिलेगी।

सदर अस्पताल के मरीजों के अलावा निजी डॉक्टरों द्वारा लिखे गए मरीजों का भी सीटी स्कैन निर्धारित दर पर ही किया जाएगा। हालांकि सदर अस्पताल के मरीजों को प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी। अधिकतम 5 घंटे में सीटी स्कैन की रिपोर्ट मरीज को मिल जाएगी। यह सुविधा अस्पताल में 24 घंटे उपलब्ध रहेगी। इसके लिए तीन शिफ्ट में टेक्नीशियन और अन्य कर्मियों की टीम रहेगी। डीएम ने कहा कि इससे गरीब और जरूरतमंदों को काफी राहत मिलेगी। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. एसपी सिंह ने बताया कि सीटी स्कैन की सदर अस्पताल में सुविधा बहाल होना बड़ी उपलब्धि है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रतिदिन औसतन 40 से 50 मरीजों को निजी जांच घरों में या एसकेएमसीएच में सिटी स्कैन के लिए रेफर किया जाता था।

इस मौके पर एसीएमओ डॉ. विनय कुमार, डॉक्टर सीके दास, डॉ. संजीव कुमार पांडे, डॉ. हबीब असगर, डॉ. सतीश कुमार, डीपीएम बीपी वर्मा, अस्पताल प्रबंधक प्रवीण कुमार, उपाधीक्षक डॉ. एनके चौधरी समेत कई डॉक्टर व कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे।

सदर अस्पताल में इलाज नहीं होने से परेशान युवक ने डीएम की गाड़ी रोकी

सदर अस्पताल में बुधवार को कुढ़नी के पुतुल सिंह राठौर सांस की समस्या का इलाज कराने पहुंचे थे। पूरे दिन उन्हें इलाज के नाम पर भूखे रखा गया। इसी बीच सदर अस्पताल में सिटी स्कैन का उ्दघाटन कर डीएम जब लौट रहे थे, तब पुतुल अपनी बात कहने के लिए डीएम की गाड़ी के आगे खड़ा हो गया। इसे देखकर अचानक डीएम ने गाड़ी रोक दी। युवक को बुलाया गया और उसने बात बताई।

युवक ने बताया कि ईसीजी में भेजा गया था। उन्हें वहां बताया गया कि आज ईसीजी नहीं होगी, क्योंकि ईसीजी करने वाला नहीं आया है। जब एक्स-रे कराने पहुंचे तो वहां के कर्मचारी ने बताया कि पावर अधिक आ गया है इसलिए अभी एक्स-रे नहीं होगा। इसके बाद अधिकारियों को युवक का इलाज करने का सख्त आदेश दिया।

