हादसा:शव असम ले जा रहा वाहन दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, चालक की मौत

मुजफ्फरपुर3 घंटे पहले
रोहतक से शव लेकर असम जा रहा एंबुलेंस बखरी में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। गुरुवार की देर रात हुई दुर्घटना में एंबुलेंस में सवार मृतक के दो परिजन के साथ चालक भी गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए। स्थानीय लोग व पुलिस के सहयोग सभी को एसकेएमसीएच में भर्ती कराया गया। इमरजेंसी में तैनात डाॅक्टर ने जांच के बाद एंबुलेंस चालक को मृत घोषित किया।

मृतक के परिजन को मामूली चोट थी। प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद डाॅक्टर ने उन्हें छुट्टी दी। असम के बउंगई के सौरभ अली की मौत रोहतक में हो गई थी। परिजन एंबुलेंस से शव घर ले जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान बखरी में एंबुलेंस अनियंत्रित होकर दूसरे वाहन से टकरा गया। इससे मृतक के परिजन मो. अली व हवा खातून जख्मी हो गए। बाद में परिजन दूसरे एंबुलेंस से शव ले गए।

