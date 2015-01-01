पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच जारी:फांसी लगा शव बरामद, हत्या की आशंका

मुजफ्फरपुर3 घंटे पहले
अहियापुर थाना क्षेत्र के झपहां गंगटी गांव में गांछी में झिलोर के पेड़ से फांसी से लटका युवक का शव मिला। शव मिलने की सूचना पर सैकड़ों ग्रामीण मौके पर पहुंच गए। किसी ने भी युवक की पहचान नहीं की। मुखिया नंदलाल साह ने अहियापुर पुलिस को मामले की सूचना दी। सूचना मिलते ही जमादार सुमनजी झा मौके पर पहुंचे। शव की फोटोग्राफी करने के बाद फांसी से उतार कर एंबुलेंस से एसकेएमसीएच लाया गया।

युवक की जेब से आधार कार्ड मिला। जिसमें राहुल कुमार पिता सुरेंद्र दास गांव आदमपुर निस्फ मुजफ्फरपुर दर्ज है। उसके पास से दाे मोबाइल नंबर भी मिले, जिस पर पुलिस ने संपर्क किया। एक नंबर पर बात हुई। पता चला अहियापुर जीरोमाइल से मजदूर को 5 दिन पहले काम पर रखा था, जो दो दिनों से नहीं आ रहा है।

