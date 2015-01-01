पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या या आत्महत्या:घर में फंदे से लटकता मिला छात्रा का शव, पुलिस को आत्महत्या की आशंका

मुजफ्फरपुर4 घंटे पहले
शहर के नई बाजार पटवा टोला में 16 वर्षीय युवती का शव शुक्रवार को अपने ही घर में फंदे में लटकता हुआ मिला। वह 9वीं कक्षा की छात्रा था। प्रारंभिक जांच में पुलिस इसे आत्महत्या का मामला मान रही है। हालांकि, लोहे की जिस खूंटी से शव लटक रहा था। उसकी ऊंचाई कम होने से पुलिस को कुछ संदेह है। नगर पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए एसकेएमसीएच भेज दिया है।

नगर थानेदार ओमप्रकाश ने बताया कि प्रारंभिक छानबीन में आत्महत्या का मामला प्रतीत हो रहा है। पोस्टमार्टम से ही पूरे मामले का खुलासा हो सकेगा। बताया जा रहा है कि घटना के समय छात्रा घर में अकेली थी। मां, पिता व भाई सभी बाहर निकले हुए थे। छात्रा के गले में कपड़ा बंधा था और शव लोहे की खूंटी से लटक रहा था।

दोपहर बाद साढ़े तीन बजे भाई खाना खाने घर पहुंचा तो उसने बहन का शव लटकता हुआ देखा। शोर मचाने पर परिवार के अन्य लोग व पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस को कमरे से कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला। लेकिन, मोबाइल फोन मिला है। जबकि, परिजनों का कहना है कि मोबाइल उन लोगों ने नहीं दिया था।

प्रेम-प्रसंग के एंगल से भी मामले की जांच कर रही है पुलिस
छात्रा की मां एक कपड़ा दुकान में काम करती है। पुलिस को बताया कि उसके दो बेटे और पति भी अलग-अलग दुकानों में काम करते हैं। घटना की जानकारी बेटे ने दी। जिसके बाद वह भाग कर घर पहुंची। बताया जाता है कि छात्रा लकड़ीढाई इलाके में कोचिंग करने जाती थी। इसको देखते हुए पुलिस प्रेम-प्रसंग के एंगल से मामले की जांच कर रही है।

