कोरोना काल में एक और खतरा:अब बियाडा इलाके में फैल रहा डेंगू; नौ नए मरीज मिले, प्राइवेट में करा रहे इलाज

मुजफ्फरपुर27 मिनट पहले
  • सदर अस्पताल व एसकेएमसीएच में हुई जांच रिपोर्ट को ही मानता है विभाग

अब बियाडा इलाके में डेंगू पांव पसार रहा है। इस इलाके की फैक्टरी में काम करने वाले 9 डेंगू पीड़ित अपना इलाज शहर के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में करा रहे हैं। पहले से भी 50 से अधिक लोग डेंगू पीड़ित निजी अस्पतालों में इलाज करा रहे हैं। फिर भी डेंगू से निपटने की दिशा में स्वास्थ्य विभाग कोई ठोस कदम नहीं उठा रहा है। जिन इलाकों में डेंगू के मरीज अब तक मिले हैं, उन इलाकों में भी फॉगिंग नहीं कराई जा सकी है।

एंटी लार्वा फॉगिंग नहीं करा पाने को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग पहले गाड़ी नहीं मिलने और कर्मचारियों की चुनाव ड्यूटी का बहाना बनाता रहा। अब चुनाव समाप्त हो जाने पर भी चिह्नित डेंगू मरीजों के घरों के आसपास भी फॉगिंग नहीं हाे सकी है। देहाती क्षेत्र के 30 मरीजों में 14 के ही घराें के आसपास फॉगिंग हो सकी है। शहरी क्षेत्र के 12 मरीजों में 8 के आसपास फॉगिंग हुई है।

उधर, जिला मलेरिया अधिकारी डॉ. सतीश कुमार का कहना है कि प्राइवेट लैब में मरीज में डेंगू की पुष्टि हाेने पर मरीज काे सदर अस्पताल या एसकेएमसीएच में अपना सैंपल देना चाहिए। यहां की रिपोर्ट में डेंगू की पुष्टि होने पर ही उसे डेंगू पीड़ित माना जाएगा। अभी सरकारी आंकड़े के अनुसार जिले में 46 डेंगू मरीज हैं। सदर अस्पताल में 7 बेड का डेंगू वार्ड बनाया गया है।

