परेशानी:ट्रेनाें पर निर्भरता हुई कम, जनरल बोगी में आरक्षित टिकट की अनिवार्यता होने से अब बसाें से अधिक लाैट रहे परदेसी

मुजफ्फरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आरक्षित टिकट मिलने में परेशानी होने के कारण बस से यात्रा का बढ़ा रुझान
  • दिल्ली, काेलकाता सहित अन्य शहरों के लिए बैरिया बस स्टैंड से खुल रहीं बसें

छठ बाद ट्रेन से दिल्ली, मुंबई आदि स्थानों पर जाने वाले यात्रियों की संख्या में कमी आई है। जनरल श्रेणी के टिकट को आरक्षित किए जाने के कारण यात्रियों का रुख बस की ओर बढ़ा है। यात्रियों का कहना है कि आरक्षित टिकट मिल नहीं पाता है और सीट से अधिक जनरल टिकट पर रोक लगा दी गई है।

ऐसे में वे बाहर जाने से वंचित रह जाते हैं। इधर, यात्रियों को बस का टिकट आसानी से मिल जाने के कारण बड़ी संख्या में यात्रियों का रुख बस की ओर हुआ है। बस मालिक भी यात्रियों की बढ़ती संख्या को देखकर दिल्ली के अलावे जयपुर, अमृतसर, चंडीगढ़, सूरत सहित अन्य स्थानों के लिए बड़ी संख्या में बस चला रहे हैं। दिल्ली के 4 दर्जन से अधिक बस मालिक अपनी बस को मुजफ्फरपुर व आसपास के जिलों में भेज रहे हैं। सिर्फ बैरिया बस स्टैंड से 3 दर्जन से अधिक बसें प्रतिदिन दिल्ली के लिए खुल रही है।

इसके अलावा पंजाब के अमृतसर, लुधियाना, चंडीगढ़, राजस्थान के जयपुर के अलावे सूरत तक की बसें मुजफ्फरपुर से खुल रही हैं। बिहार राज्य पथ परिवहन की भी तीन बसें प्रतिदिन पटना से मुजफ्फरपुर के रास्ते दिल्ली के लिए चल रही हैं। हालांकि बड़ी तादाद में बसों के परिचालन होने से अभी वेटिंग टिकट की स्थिति नहीं आई है। लेकिन बस मालिकों का मानना है कि सोमवार से यात्रियों की संख्या और बढ़ेगी। इधर, रविवार को जंक्शन पर सप्तक्रांति, पवन एक्सप्रेस, वैशाली एक्सप्रेस आदि ट्रेनों में दिल्ली-मुंबई व अन्य स्थानों के लिए यात्री रवाना हुए। यात्रियों की सुरक्षा के लेकर आरपीएफ-जीआरपी रविवार को पूरी तरह सतर्क रही।

24 को हावड़ा के लिए जंक्शन से खुलेगी जनसाधारण एक्स
यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए मुजफ्फरपुर से हावड़ा के लिए गाड़ी संख्या 05272 जनसाधारण एक्सप्रेस 24 नवंबर को खुलेगी। इसे लेकर तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। ट्रेनों में अभी से लंबी वेटिंग लिस्ट हो गई है। इसके अलावा 26 नवंबर को मुजफ्फरपुर-अहमदाबाद जनसाधारण एक्सप्रेस (05269), 29 काे अहमदाबाद-मुजफ्फरपुर जनसाधारण (05270), 23 व 30 नवंबर को जयनगर-लोकमान्य तिलक अंत्योदय एक्सप्रेस (05547), 26 नवंबर व 3 दिसंबर को लोकमान्य तिलक-जयनगर अंत्योदय एक्सप्रेस (05548), 28 को रक्सौल-लोकमान्य तिलक अंत्योदय एक्सप्रेस (05267), 25 को दरभंगा-अहमदाबाद जनसाधारण एक्सप्रेस (05559) चलाने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

