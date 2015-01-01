पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समीक्षा बैठक:डिप्टी सीएम बोलीं- मुजफ्फरपुर में सड़कों व गंदगी का हाल देख रोंगटे खड़े हो गए

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रेणु देवी ने पटना में समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान मुजफ्फरपुर के दौरे के साझा किए अनुभव
  • स्मार्ट सिटी को गति देने के लिए नगर विधायक ने डिप्टी सीएम व प्रधान सचिव को मुजफ्फरपुर आने का दिया न्योता

नगर विकास एवं आवास विभाग द्वारा तिरहुत प्रमंडल की पटना में समीक्षा बैठक हुई। इसमें मुजफ्फरपुर नगर निगम में चल रही तकरार से राजधानी भी अछूता नहीं रहा। डिप्टी सीएम रेणु देवी ने तल्ख लहजे में कहा कि मुजफ्फरपुर में सड़कों व गंदगी का हाल देख रोंगटे खड़े हो गए। उसको कह नहीं सकती... अधिकारी टिप्पणी करते हैं। उन्हें हिदायत देने की जरूरत है।

इधर, नगर विधायक विजेंद्र चौधरी ने नाला बनाने के दौरान बड़े-बड़े स्लैब बनाने पर रोक लगाने की मांग की। साथ ही स्मार्ट सिटी को गति देने के लिए उपमुख्यमंत्री व प्रधान सचिव को मुजफ्फरपुर आने का न्योता दिया। डिप्टी सीएम रेणु देवी ने कहा कि पटना व मुजफ्फरपुर में जलजमाव की वजह से सरकार की पहले फजीहत हो चुकी है। सबक लेते हुए मार्च-अप्रैल में ही सफाई हो जानी चाहिए।

जहां मेयर-डिप्टी मेयर हैं, वहां अधिकारियों से तालमेल नहीं बैठ रहा। साथ काम करने का उपाय करना चाहिए। पिछले दिनों मुजफ्फरपुर दौरे के दौरान सड़क व गंदगी को नजदीक से देखने के अनुभव को डिप्टी सीएम ने मंच से साझा किया। कांटी विधायक इसराइल मंसूरी ने कहा छिन्नमस्तिका मंदिर व कोठिया बाजार पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ रहती है। वहां साफ सफाई होनी चाहिए। बस स्टैंड होनी चाहिए। कांटी नगर पंचायत का अपना भवन बनना चाहिए।

मुजफ्फरपुर में अब तक कागज में ही स्मार्ट सिटी : नगर विधायक
नगर विधायक विजेंद्र चौधरी ने कहा कि मुजफ्फरपुर में अब तक कागज में ही स्मार्ट सिटी है। इसको धरातल पर उतारने की जरूरत है। 50-100 फीट के नाले का स्लैब रहने की वजह से ठीक से सफाई नहीं हो पाती। 8 से 10 फीट का ही स्लैब बनना चाहिए।

विकास नहीं होने के पीछे नगर निगम में चेक काटने का पावर कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी के पास होने की वजह से है। आईएएस ऑफिसर कुछ माह के लिए आते हैं। फंसने के डर से चेक काटने से परहेज करते हैं। बहुत काम रहता है। इस जिम्मेदारी से उन्हें मुक्ति मिलनी चाहिए। नाला निर्माण ऐसा होना चाहिए जिससे पानी निकासी हो।

उपमुख्यमंत्री तारकिशाेर बोले- सभी नगर निगम में होगी समीक्षा
उपमुख्यमंत्री सह नगर विकास एवं आवास मंत्री तारकिशाेर प्रसाद ने कहा कि कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी के साथ संवादहीनता की कमी है। आपस में संवादहीनता नहीं होनी चाहिए। नियम के अनुरूप एजेंडा होना चाहिए। डिप्टी सीएम ने सभी नगर निगम में पटना से अधिकारियों को भेजकर समीक्षा कराने का निर्देश दिया।

नगर आयुक्त व मेयर के अधिकार को लेकर विवाद : महापौर
महापौर सुरेश कुमार ने कहा कि कोरोना की वजह से आमदनी नहीं होने के कारण हाल खस्ताहाल है। कमोबेश सभी जगह नगर आयुक्त व मेयर के अधिकार कर्तव्य को लेकर विवाद चल रहा है, जिसकी वजह से विकास नहीं हो पाता।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें