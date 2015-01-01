पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डीएम का अफसरों को आदेश:मुजफ्फरपुर के प्रवेश द्वारों पर नहीं लगने दें कोई वाहन

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ट्रैफिक को लेकर डीएम ने शनिवार को एसडीओ पूर्वी-पश्चिमी, डीटीओ व सभी डीएसपी को सख्त निर्देश जारी किया। कहा है कि शहर के सभी प्रवेश बिंदुओं पर जाम लगा रहता है। यह अवैध रूप से वाहन खड़े करने से होता है।

सभी प्रवेश बिंदु सुधा डेयरी, सदातपुर-दरभंगा मेन रोड, सीतामढ़ी मोड़, बखरी मोड़, समस्तीपुर-पटना मोड़, भगवानपुर रेवा रोड,गोबरसही चौक,चांदनी चौक पर राष्ट्रीय उच्च पथ के किनारे अवैध रूप से बड़े वाहन खड़े कर दिए जाते हैं। इससे दुर्घटना की आशंका भी रहती है। कई हादसे हो चुके हैं। लेकिन, आदेश पर भी कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। सभी अिधकारी इस पर सख्ती करते हुए प्रवेश द्वारों पर वाहन नहीं लगने दें।
अखाड़ाघाट पुल पर दाे दर्जन से अधिक जवानों ने माेर्चा संभाला तो 4 घंटे बाद हटा जाम: अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाने के बावजूद जाम का निदान नहीं निकल रहा है। शनिवार को भी शहर व हाईवे पर भीषण जाम लगा रहा। अखाड़ाघाट पुल पर दाे दर्जन से अधिक जवानों ने माेर्चा संभाला तब जाकर 4 घंटे बाद ट्रैफिक सुचारु हुआ। दूसरी ओर लगातार दूसरे दिन गोबरसही से भगवानपुर तक हाईवे पर जाम लगा रहा। बीबीगंज के पास भी जाम से यात्रियों को परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी। स्टेशन रोड व कलमबाग चौक समेत कई अन्य स्थानों पर भी सड़क जाम से लोग परेशान रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें