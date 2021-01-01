पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

24 घंटे में हाेगी एफआईआर:थाने पर आवेदन लेने में आनाकानी पर घबराएं नहीं, वॉट्सएप से भेज दें

मुजफ्फरपुर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्वसंध्या पर आईजी ने तिरहुत रेंज के 4 जिलाें के लिए जारी किया नंबर

माेबाइल-बाइक चाेरी या मारपीट में घायल के बयान पर एफआईआर करने के लिए कई थानाें पर रुपए ऐंठने के चक्कर में पुलिस की झिकझिक से लाेगाें काे निजात मिल जाएगी। थाने पर आवेदन लेने में यदि आनाकानी की जाती है ताे घबराने की जरूरत नहीं। उस आवेदन काे माेबाइल नंबर 7070201201 पर व्हाट्सअप कर दें।

24 घंटे के अंदर संबंधित थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली जाएगी। यदि एफआईआर नहीं हाेगी ताे थानेदार काे जवाब देना हाेगा कि विलंब क्याें किया गया। इस व्हाट्सअप नंबर पर आनेवाली शिकायताें का हर दिन खुद आईजी समीक्षा करेंगे।
आईजी गणेश कुमार ने तिरहुत रेंज के 4 जिलाें मुजफ्फरपुर, वैशाली सीतामढ़ी व शिवहर के पुलिस कप्तान के साथ बैठक कर लाेगाें की परेशानी का यह हल निकाला है। उन्हाेंने साेमवार काे व्हाट्सअप नंबर 7070201201 जारी कर कहा कि इस व्यवस्था से आमजन के लिए पुलिस फ्रेंडली का एक बड़ा मैसेज जाएगा। आईजी कार्यालय से इसकी माॅनिटरिंग हाेगी।

दैनिक भास्कर की खबर के बाद शुरू की गई पहल
बता दें कि दैनिक भास्कर ने 22 जनवरी काे... जब डेढ़ माह लग जा रहे घायलाें के बयान पर एफआईआर में शीर्षक से खबर छापी थी। उसके बाद गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर आईजी ने यह बड़ी पहल की है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि माेबाइल या बाइक चाेरी की एफआईआर दर्ज करने में थाने में हीलाहवाली की शिकायतें बढ़ने लगी थीं। इसके लिए थानाें पर रुपए वसूली का खेल भी हाे रहा था। ब्रह्मपुरा थाने में ऐसा ही एक मामला सामने आया था। उस मामले में कार्रवाई के बाद यह व्यवस्था आमलाेगाें के लिए कर दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser