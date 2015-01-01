पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बयान:डॉ. मृदुला सिन्हा ने अंगुली पकड़ कर मुझे राजनीति में लाया, मैं यहां तक उनकी बदौलत पहुंची : डिप्टी सीएम

मुजफ्फरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डिप्टी सीएम व भूमि सुधार मंत्री ने चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स में गोवा की पूर्व राज्यपाल को दी श्रद्धांजलि

उप मुख्यमंत्री रेणु देवी ने कहा कि पूर्व राज्यपाल एवं साहित्यकार डॉ. मृदुला सिन्हा अंगुली पकड़ कर मुझे राजनीति में लाईं। आज यहां हूं तो उनकी ही बदौलत। वो सही मायने में कार्यकर्ताअों के लिए मां थीं। उप मुख्यमंत्री रविवार को चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स सभागार में आयोजित डॉ. मृदुला सिन्हा की श्रद्धांजलि सभा में बोल रही थीं।

इस दौरान वह संस्मरणों को सुनाते हुए फफक पड़ीं। उन्हाेंने कहा, दीदी (डॉ. मृदुला सिन्हा) से मेरा संबंध 32 वर्षों का है। जब वह महिला मोर्चा में काम करती थीं तो 88 में आडवाणीजी के साथ आईं और मां से कहा, बेटी मुझे दे दीजिए। मां ने छोटी उम्र होने की बात बताई तो उन्होंने एक ही बात कही कि रेणु मेरी बेटी हो गई। उन्होंने महिला मोर्चा को नीचे से खड़े किया। आज भाजपा जिस मुकाम पर है, वह इनके जैसे के काम से है। बड़ी पार्टी नेत्री, साहित्यकार, राज्यपाल से ज्यादा सरल सहज थीं।

संस्कृति और सभ्यता को अक्षुण्ण रखने के लिए निरंतर सभी को प्रेरित करती रहीं। हमेशा एक ही बात कहती थीं कि रेणु चाहे जितनी बड़ी हो जाना हमेशा मिट्टी से जुड़ी रहना। वहीं, समाजसेवी विश्वनाथ पोद्दार भी अपने विचार रखते हुए भावुक हाे गए। संचालन आयोजक दीपक बंका ने किया।

पूर्व सीसीडीसी एवं भाजपा नेत्री डॉ. तारण राय की अध्यक्षता में हुई सभा को पूर्व मंत्री प्रमोद कुमार, पूर्व विधायक बेबी कुमारी, केदार गुप्ता, समाजसेवी राजीव कुमार, अयोध्या प्रसाद, चैंबर अध्यक्ष पुरुषोत्तम पोद्दार, भारत भूषण, श्याम भीमसेरिया, देवीलाल, रंजना सिन्हा, डॉ. ममता रानी आदि ने श्रद्धांजलि दी।

डॉ. मृदुला सिन्हा के साथ 32 वर्षों के संबंध व संस्मरणों को सुनाने के दौरान हो गईं भावुक

भूमि सुधार मंत्री रामसूरत राय ने कहा- राज्यपाल से बढ़कर अच्छी मां थीं वो
श्रद्धांजलि सभा में सूबे के भूमि सुधार एवं राजस्व मंत्री औराई विधायक रामसूरत राय ने कहा कि डॉ. मृदुला सिन्हा के नाम से भी बढ़ कर उनका स्वभाव था। वह एक राजनेता व राज्यपाल से भी बढ़कर अच्छी मां थीं। उनका गांव औराई विधानसभा क्षेत्र में होने के कारण उनसे विशेष स्नेह मिलता रहता था। जल्द ही बैठक कर औराई में उनकी स्मृतियों को संजोने पर निर्णय होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें