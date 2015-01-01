पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Muzaffarpur
  • Drinking Water Will Be Available In Rural Government Schools In The New Year, Five Taps In Primary And Seven Taps In Middle Schools

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:नए साल में ग्रामीण सरकारी स्कूलों में मिलेगा पेयजल, प्राइमरी में पांच व मध्य विद्यालयों में सात नल लगेंगे

मुजफ्फरपुर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के सभी सरकारी स्कूलों में अब नल का जल से पेयजल की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। इसके लिए प्राथमिक स्कूलों में कम से कम 5 और मध्य विद्यालयों में कम से कम 7 नल की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करनी है। 19 जनवरी 2021 तक सभी सरकारी स्कूलों और आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में नल से हर घर नल का जल से जलापूर्ति करना है।

इसको लेकर बिहार शिक्षा परियोजना परिषद की ओर से डीईओ और सर्व शिक्षा अभियान के डीपीओ को निर्देश जारी किया गया है। महात्मा गांधी के 151 वें जन्मदिवस पर सभी स्कूलों में पेयजल की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने के लिए 100 दिवसीय राष्ट्रीय अभियान की शुरूआत की गई है। जिले में 100 फीसदी लक्ष्य हासिल करने के लिए लोक स्वास्थ्य प्रमंडल के कार्यपालक अभियंता से समन्वय स्थापित करना है।

वहीं पहले से नल का जल की सुविधा उपलब्ध हो चुके स्कूलों की सूची 20 दिसंबर तक परिषद को सौंपना है। स्कूलों में रसोई, शौचालय और पेयजल के लिए अलग-अलग टैंक हाेंगे। पानी के भंडारण के लिए स्कूलों में टैंक की सुविधा मिलेगी। 500 लीटर की क्षमता वाला टैंक का प्रावधान होगा। प्राथमिक स्कूल में 2 और मध्य विद्यालयों में 3 टैंक की आवश्यकता होगी। प्राथमिक व मध्य विद्यालयों में भंडारण टैंक का क्रय कंपोजिट स्कूल ग्रांट की राशि से होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें