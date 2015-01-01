पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डेंगू का प्रकोप:डेंगू के आठ नए मरीज मिले जिले में संख्या 54 पर पहुंची

मुजफ्फरपुर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में शहरी इलाके साथ अब ग्रामीण इलाकों में भी डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। जिले में मंगलवार को डेंगू के आठ मरीज मिले। इसमें पांच ग्रामीण इलाके के, जबकि तीन शहरी क्षेत्र के हैं।

ग्रामीण इलाके में झपहां, मीनापुर के सिवाईपट्टी व बोचहां के सहवाजपुर में, वहीं, शहरी इलाके में रामदयालु के पुरानी बाजार, चाणक्यपुरी और गरीबनाथ मंदिर के इलाके में मरीज मिले हैं। अब जिले में डेंगू के मरीजाें की संख्या 54 हाे गई है। एसकेएमसीएच ने बीते तीन दिनों में डेंगू मरीजाें की यह रिपोर्ट सदर अस्पताल को भेजी है।

मरीज बढ़ने के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग नए इलाकाें में फाॅगिंग कराने की तैयारी कर रहा है। जिला मलेरिया अधिकारी डॉ. सतीश कुमार ने बताया, डेंगू के 8 नए मामले मिले हैं। सभी इलाकों में छठ के बाद दवा का छिड़काव कराया जाएगा।

एसकेएमसीएच में टेस्ट कराने की अपील

जिला मलेरिया अधिकारी ने कहा, निजी अस्पतालों में सिर्फ एनएस-1 किट से जांच की जाती है, जो स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार डेंगू जांच की पुष्टि के लिए मान्य नहीं है। ऐसे में लाेग एसकेएमसीएच में टेस्ट कराएं, ताकि डेंगू होने की पुष्टि हो सके।

अब आशा की मदद से तलाश में जुटा विभाग

निजी जांच घरों द्वारा डेंगू मरीजों की सूची नहीं देने के कारण स्वास्थ्य विभाग खुद आशा की मदद से तलाश में जुट गया है। उनका सैंपल लेकर एसकेएमसीएच लैब में जांच कराई जाएगी। सीएस ने सभी पीएचसी प्रभारियों को भी इसे लेकर दिशानिर्देश भेजा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में फिर लग सकता है लॉकडाउन, ज्यादातर अस्पतालों में बेड फुल, 116 वेंटिलेटर बचे - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें