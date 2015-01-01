पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:तिलक मैदान रोड व मोतीझील से हटाया गया अतिक्रमण, 9500 ऑनस्पाॅट जुर्माना

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
तिलक मैदान रोड में अतिक्रमण हटाते नगर निगम के कर्मचारी।
  • नगर निगम की टीम ने बैंक रोड में दो गुमटियाें पर चलाया बुलडोजर, बैंक रोड में नोकझोंक
  • तिलक मैदान रोड में 2 इलेक्ट्रॉनिक और मोतीझील में कपड़ा दुकानदारों से वसूला गया जुर्माना

नगर निगम के धावा दल ने बुधवार को शहर के बैंक रोड, तिलक मैदान रोड व मोतीझील में अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान बैंक रोड में नोकझोंक के बीच जुर्माना वसूला गया। आधा दर्जन दुकानदारों से 9 हजार 5 सौ रुपए जुर्माना वसूला गया। मोतीझील फ्लाईओवर के नीचे एक सप्ताह पहले ही नगर निगम ने अतिक्रमण खाली कराया था।

बुधवार को फिर यहां से मोबाइल सिम विक्रेताओं से लेकर लिट्टी-चना बेचनेवालाें को खदेड़ दिया गया। कपड़ा बेचनेवाले बोड़ा में समेट कर भाग निकले। करीब सवा घंटे तक यहां से अतिक्रमण हटा। लेकिन, टीम के लौटते ही फिर फुटपाथी दुकानदारों ने कब्जा शुरू कर दिया। उधर, बैंक रोड में नोकझोंक के बीच निगम की टीम ने अतिक्रमण खाली कराया।

चेतावनी : फिर से अतिक्रमण करने पर अब सामान जब्त करेगा नगर निगम

इस दौरान दो गुमटियाें पर बुलडोजर चलाकर क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया गया। दो कपड़ा दुकानदारों से बैंक रोड में भी जुर्माना वसूला गया। तिलक मैदान रोड में टीम ने सख्ती दिखाते हुए दो इलेक्ट्रॉनिक दुकानदारों से जुर्माना वसूला। निगम टीम ने पूरे अभियान के दौरान 95 सौ का जुर्माना वसूला। तिलक मैदान रोड में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक दुकानदारों की वजह से जाम की समस्या बनी रहती है।

दुकान के बाहर फ्रिज, गोदरेज खड़ा कर देने से सबसे ज्यादा समस्या बनी हुई है। अभियान का नेतृत्व कर रहे निगम के कौशल कुमार ने इलेक्ट्रॉनिक दुकानदारों को चेतावनी दी कि फिर से अतिक्रमण करने पर अब सामान जब्त कर लिया जाएगा। अपर नगर आयुक्त विशाल आनंद ने बताया कि शहर में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने के लिए नगर निगम की ओर से शहर में लगातार अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। यह आगे भी जारी रहेगा।

