पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पारू:मतदान से पूर्व पारू में 17 और मीनापुर में 21 मतदान केंद्रों पर ईवीएम खराब

पारू42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पारू हाईस्कूल में मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचे विधायक अशोक कुमार सिंह।
  • ईवीएम व वीवीपैट बदले जाने के बाद शुरू हुआ मतदान, सुबह से ही वोटरों में दिखा उत्साह

पारू विधानसभा अंतर्गत पारू प्रखंड में मतदान के दाैरान शुरुआती दाैर में कई बूथों पर ईवीएम में तकनीकी खराबी के कारण 8 बजे से मतदान शुरू हुआ। मतदान शुरू होने से पहले मॉक पोल किया गया, जिसमें कोई गड़बड़ी नहीं पाई गई। यह जानकारी निर्वाची पदाधिकारी संजय कुमार सिन्हा ने दी। उन्हाेंने बताया कि मतदान केंद्र संख्या 16, 34 क, 41क, 52 क, 77, 75, 82, 72, 206, 226, 241, 207, 296, 261, 284क, 278 व 272पर ईवीएम और वीवीपैट में गड़बड़ी पाए जाने पर तत्काल उसे बदल दिया गया।

उसके बाद मतदान सुचारू रूप से हुआ। चिंतामनपुर स्थित 82 नम्बर बूथ पर सबसे लेट 8 बजे के बाद मतदान शुरू हुआ। डीएम डाॅ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह, एसडीओ अनिल कुमार दास, एडिशनल एसडीओ पूजा प्रीतम और प्रेक्षक ने बूथाें पर जाकर मतदान का जायजा लिया। इधर, पारू हाईस्कूल परिसर में बने आदर्श मतदान केंद्र पर युवाओं ने मतदान किया और सेल्फी लेते हुए हर्ष व्यक्त किया। सभी का कहना था कि हम लोग पहली बार मतदान कर रहे हैं।
आदर्श मतदान केंद्र पर ईवीएम सही से काम नहीं करने की शिकायत पर डीएम जांच के लिए पहुंचे
विधानसभा क्षेत्र अंतर्गत हाे रहे चुनाव के दाैरान आदर्श मतदान केंद्र संख्या 26क पर ईवीएम सही से काम नहीं करने की शिकायत बीजेपी उम्मीदवार अशोक कुमार सिंह ने डीएम डॉ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह से की। बताया कि मतदाताओं को मतदान करने में परेशानी हो रही है। शिकायत मिलने के बाद डीएम ने उक्त मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंच कर निरीक्षण किया और जांच-पड़ताल की। डीएम ने आदर्श बूथ पर बने सभी मतदान केंद्राें पर स्वयं मतदान के प्रतिशत की जानकारी ली।

मीनापुर में कई बूथों पर बोगस वोटिंग की खबर, जांच में निकला आधारहीन
मीनापुर में विधानसभा चुनाव का मतदान छिटपुट घटनाओं व आधा घंटा के लिए ईवीएम खराबी को छोड़कर शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हो गया। क आदर्श मतदान केंद्र संख्या 166 क, ख व 167 उमवि खेमाईपट्टी (हिंदी) महिला मतदान केंद्र, मवि दाऊदछपड़ा सहित कुछ ही बूथाें पर चुनाव आयोग की ओर से मास्क, ग्लब्स व सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था की गई थी।

ईवीएम खराब होने की वजह आधा घंटा के लिए मतदान बाधित रहा, लेकिन उसे चालू कर दिया गया। इधर, किसी भी मतदान केंद्र पर कूड़ेदान की व्यवस्था नहीं थी। दोपहर बाद सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाता की संख्या कम हाे गई थी। मध्य विद्यालय गंगटी के पीठासीन पदाधिकारी अजय कुमार ने बताया कि सुबह नौ बजे तक महिला व पुरूष बराबर की संख्या में मतदान कर चुके थे।

निर्वाची पदाधिकारी चंदन चौहान ने बताया कि मतदान शुरू होने से पहले 21 मतदान केंद्रों पर ईवीएम बदली गई, लेकिन फिर मतदान शुरू होने के बाद 11 मतदान केंद्रों पर त्रुटि के कारण बदला गया। कुछ जगहाें पर बोगस मतदान किए जाने की शिकायत मिली, जाे जांच में आधारहीन पाया गया।
नरमा, धनुषी, कफेन, नरकटिया में डाले गए वाेट: मीनापुर विधानसभा अंतर्गत नरमा, धनुषी, कफेन, नरकटिया आदि पंचायतों में वोट डाले गए। मतदान शुरू होने के समय नरमा, कफेन पंचायत के एक-एक बूथ पर ईवीएम खराब होने के कारण एक घंटे विलंब से वोट डालने का काम शुरू हुआ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें