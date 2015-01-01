पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

त्योहारों पर मिला तोहफा:दीपावली और छठ पर सुविधा , 16 व 19 को चलेगी देहरादून-मुजफ्फरपुर पूजा स्पेशल

मुजफ्फरपुर7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आधा दर्जन से अधिक ट्रेनें मुजफ्फरपुर से होकर गुजरेंगी

छठ पर्व के मौके पर बाहर से आने वाले लाेगाें की सुविधा के लिए रेलवे लगातार पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनों का परिचालन कर रहा है। इस क्रम में अब मुजफ्फरपुर से देहरादून के बीच स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने की घोषणा की गई है। इसके अलावे भी मुजफ्फरपुर के रास्ते गुजरने वाली कई ट्रेनों का परिचालन भी किया जाएगा। पूर्व मध्य रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी राजेश कुमार ने कहा, रेलवे यात्रियों को लाने व वापस पहुंचाने की जिम्मेदारी हम बखूबी निभा रहे हैं।

पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनों की सूची

  • 16 व 19 नवंबर को गाड़ी-04308 देहरादून-मुजफ्फरपुर स्पेशल देहरादून से शाम के 3.20 बजे खुलकर वाया हरिद्वार, मुरादाबाद, रामपुर, बरेली, हरदोई, लखनऊ के रास्ते अगले दिन दोपहर 2 बजे मुजफ्फरपुर पहुंचेगी।
  • 14,17 व 20 नवंबर को गाड़ी- 04307 मुजफ्फरपुर-देहरादून मुजफ्फरपुर से शाम 4.30 बजे खुलकर वाया हाजीपुर, छपरा, गोरखपुर, गोंडा लखनऊ के रास्ते अगले दिन दोपहर के 2.25 बजे देहरादून पहुंचेगी।
  • 15 से 22 नवंबर तक गाड़ी पुणे-बरौनी पूजा स्पेशल शुक्रवार, रविवार को पुणे से शाम के 4.15 बजे खुलकर अहमद नगर, भुसावल, इटारसी, कटनी, सतना, बक्सर के रास्ते अगले दिन रात के 12.30 बजे मुजफ्फरपुर पहुंचेगी।
  • 17 से 24 नवंबर तक गाड़ी-01114 बरौनी-पुणे स्पेशल बरौनी से रविवार व मंगलवार को सुबह 8.30 बजे खुलकर मुजफ्फरपुर 10.40 बजे पहुंचेगी। पांच मिनट के ठहराव के बाद हाजीपुर, पाटलिपुत्र आरा, बक्सर के रास्ते अगले दिन 8.20 बजे रात पुणे पहुंचेगी।
  • 16 नवंबर को गाड़ी-04484 दिल्ली-सीतामढ़ी स्पेशल दिल्ली से 10.30 बजे खुलकर वाया मुरादाबाद, बरेली, सीतापुर, छपरा के रास्ते अगले दिन सुबह 5.30 बजे मुजफ्फरपुर पहुंचेगी।
  • 17 नवंबर को गाड़ी-04483 सीतामढ़ी-दिल्ली स्पेशल सीतामढ़ी से सुबह के 9.30 बजे खुलकर मुजफ्फरपुर 10.40 बजे पहुंचेगी। 25 मिनट के ठहराव के बाद हाजीपुर के रास्ते गोरखपुर होते हुए दिल्ली पहुंचेगी।
  • 18 नवंबर को गाड़ी-04486 दिल्ली-सीतामढ़ी स्पेशल दिल्ली से 10.30 बजे खुलकर मुरादाबाद के रास्ते बरेली, गोरखपुर होकर मुजफ्फरपुर सुबह 5.30 बजे पहुंचेगी।
  • 19 नवंबर को गाड़ी-04485 सीतामढ़ी-दिल्ली स्पेशल सीतामढ़ी से सुबह के 9.30 बजे खुलकर मुजफ्फरपुर, हाजीपुर, छपरा, गोरखपुर के रास्ते अगले दिन सुबह 5.55 बजे मुजफ्फरपुर पहुंचेगी।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें