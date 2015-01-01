पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश बेअसर:1868 के बदले महज 1150 रुपए क्विंटल धान बेच रहे किसान

मुजफ्फरपुर17 मिनट पहले
  • 23 नवंबर से ही धान की खरीदारी होनी थी, अब तक तैयारी भी नहीं; किसानों को उठाना पड़ रहा घाटा
  • रबी बुवाई के लिए पैसे की जरूरत, इसलिए औने-पौने दाम पर धान बेच रहे किसान

सरकार ने किसानों से धान खरीदारी के लिए साधारण किस्म के धान की कीमत 1868 तो ग्रेड-ए धान की कीमत 1888 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल निर्धारित की है, लेकिन अब तक सरकारी स्तर पर खरीदारी नहीं होने से किसान 1150 से 1200 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक धान बेच रहे हैं।

ऐसे में प्रति क्विंटल 668 से ₹718 रुपए तक का घाटा किसानाें काे उठाना पड़ रहा है। इस वर्ष बाढ़ व जलजमाव से जिले के किसानों की धान समेत अन्य खरीफ फसल भी बर्बाद हो गई थी। धान में भी कई तरह की बीमारियां लगने से उत्पादन कम हुआ है। इसके बाद भी ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में धान के खरीदार नहीं मिल रहे।

23 नवंबर से धान खरीदारी की अधिसूचना खाद्य एवं उपभोक्ता संरक्षण विभाग ने जारी की थी। अपर सचिव चंद्रशेखर ने राज्य खाद्य एवं असैनिक आपूर्ति निगम को नोडल एजेंसी बनाते हुए पैक्सों के माध्यम से धान खरीदारी करने का निर्देश दिया था। सरकार ने 23 नवंबर से 31 मार्च 2021 तक खरीदारी की अधिसूचना जारी की है।

महज 355 किसानों ने कराया है निबंधन
सरकारी स्तर पर धान बेचने में कई परेशानियाें देखते हुए जिले के किसान निबंधन भी नहीं करा रहे। दूसरी ओर, सहकारिता विभाग ने निबंधित किसानों से ही पैक्सों के माध्यम से धान खरीदारी करने का निर्देश दिया है। ऐसे में केवल 355 किसानों ने धान बिक्री के लिए सहकारिता विभाग के पोर्टल पर निबंधन कराया है।

255 समितियों को मिलेगा सीसी क्रेडिट
जिला सहकारिता अधिकारी सह काे-ऑपरेटिव बैंक के एमडी ललन शर्मा ने बताया, दो दिनों में धान खरीद के लिए पैक्सों को सीसी क्रेडिट उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। 255 समितियों का चयन किया गया है। बाकी समिति भी अगर अपना ऑडिट करा लेंगी तो उन्हें भी राशि उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।

जल्द से जल्द शुरू करें धान की खरीदारी : डीएम
डीएम डाॅ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह ने अधिसूचना प्रकाशित होने के साथ ही इससे जुड़े अधिकारियों को धान खरीदारी का निर्देश दिया है। उन्होंने जिला सहकारिता अधिकारी व बीएसएससी के अधिकारियों को तत्काल धान खरीदारी शुरू कराने, जिला पूर्ति अधिकारी व अपर समाहर्ता आपदा को धान खरीदारी की मॉनिटरिंग करने का निर्देश दिया है। साथ ही किसानों के निबंधन में भी तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया है।

