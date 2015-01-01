पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नवरूणा कांड:पिता ने कहा - कब मिलेगी अंत्येष्टि के लिए बेटी की अस्थियां, सीबीआई ने अधिकार से कर रखा है वंचित

मुजफ्फरपुर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बड़ा सवाल : धोखाधड़ी करते हुए फाइनल रिपाेर्ट दाखिल की गई
  • सीबीआई के खिलाफ अब कोर्ट में प्राेटेस्ट पिटीशन डालेंगे

नवरूणा कांड में सीबीआई के फाइनल रिपाेर्ट दाखिल करने के बाद परिजनाें ने बड़ा सवाल उठाया है। नवरूणा के पिता अतुल्य चक्रवर्ती ने कहा कि जांच व न्याय दिलाने का भराेसा देकर सीबीआई ने उन्हें बेटी की अंत्येष्टि के अधिकार से अब तक वंचित रखा। नाले में मिले कंकाल काे डीएनए जांच रिपाेर्ट का हवाला देकर सीबीआई ने उसे नवरूणा की अस्थियां घाेषित कर दी थी।

इसी आधार पर 11 नवंबर 2016 काे अपहरण के कांड में हत्या की धारा जाेड़ी गई थी। इसके लिए विशेष सीबीआई काेर्ट में आईओ ने अर्जी दी थी। अतुल्य चक्रवर्ती ने कहा कि इसके बाद सीबीआई निदेशक काे आवेदन देकर बेटी की अंत्येष्टि के लिए कंकाल व हड्डियां साैंपने की मांग कर चुका हूं। लेकिन, जांच जारी रहने व न्याय दिलाने का भराेसा देकर अस्थियां अब तक नहीं साैंपी गई। अब अंत्येष्टि का अधिकार लेने के लिए सुप्रीम काेर्ट में अर्जी डालूंगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि सीबीआई ने न केवल उनके विश्वास काे ताेड़ा बल्कि सुप्रीम काेर्ट काे भी भ्रम में रखा है। दाे माह के समय विस्तार के साथ सीबीआई ने चार्जशीट दाखिल करने का आदेश सुप्रीम काेर्ट से लिया था। इसके बावजूद पूरी तरह से धोखाधड़ी करते हुए फाइनल रिपाेर्ट दाखिल की गई जिसमें काेई साक्ष्य नहीं मिलने का हवाला दिया है। इसको लेकर सीबीआई के खिलाफ अब कोर्ट में प्राेटेस्ट पिटीशन डालेंगे।

वकील ने कहा-काेर्ट में दाखिल बंद लिफाफे से निकलेंगे साक्ष्य

नवरूणा के पिता की वकील रंजना सिंह मंगलवार काे विशेष सीबीआई काेर्ट पहुंची। उन्हाेंने बताया कि काेर्ट से जानकारी मिली है कि दीपावली व छठ पर्व की छुट्टी से पूर्व 13 नवंबर काे फाइनल रिपाेर्ट काेर्ट में दाखिल की थी। जिस पर काेर्ट की ओर से किसी तरह की काेई कार्यवाही नहीं हुई है।

सुनवाई की अगली तिथि 4 दिसंबर काे सीबीआई की फाइनल रिपाेर्ट का विराेध करेंगे। फाइनल रिपाेर्ट दाखिल कर देने से मामला खत्म नहीं हाेने वाला है। हमारे पास साक्ष्य है। केस डायरी के सभी बिंदुओं की काेर्ट में समीक्षा हाेगी। सुप्रीम काेर्ट व स्थानीय काेर्ट में कई बंद लिफाफे हैं। जिसे अब तक नहीं खाेला गया है। जिसमें कई महत्वपूर्ण साक्ष्य प्रस्तुत किया गया था। लिफाफे खुलने पर मामले में संज्ञान लेने लायक साक्ष्य हुआ ताे इसके लिए भी काेर्ट में अर्जी देंगे। अभी लड़ाई लंबी हाेगी।

एक-एक अस्थि की तस्वीर भी है अगर नहीं सौंपी गई ताे करेंगे केस

नवरूणा के पिता ने कहा कि नाले से कंकाल व अस्थियां मिलने के बाद पुलिस ने उसकी जब्ती सूची बनाई थी। इसके अलावा कंकाल, नरमुंड व एक-एक अस्थि की मिलने की तस्वीर भी है। सभी अस्थियां नहीं मिली ताे जिनकी अभिरक्षा में अस्थियां रखी गई थी, उस पर भी केस करेंगे। इधर, सीबीआई द्वारा फाइनल रिपाेर्ट दाखिल किए जाने का मामला सुर्खियाें में आने के बाद मंगलवार काे कोर्ट में जेल भेजे गए आराेपी के वकील दिन भर सक्रिय रहे। कई आराेपी काेर्ट पहुंचे और फाइनल रिपाेर्ट की नकल लेने के लिए वकीलाें से संपर्क साधा।

पुलिस की जांच में गलतियाें के कारण उलझता चला गया मामला
सीबीआई जांच शुरू हाेने से पहले नवरूणा कांड की केस फाइल पुलिस से लेकर सीआईडी काे साैंप दी गई थी। सीआईडी ने समीक्षा की थी। जिसमें पुलिस की शुरुआती गलतियाें पर सवाल उठाया था। सीआईडी ने कहा था कि नवरूणा के गायब हाेने की जानकारी जब उसके परिजनाें काे हुई ताे उन्हाेंने सबसे पहले इसकी सूचना प्राॅपर्टी डीलर रंजीत ठाकुर, मुकेश ठाकुर, माेहन दयाल, पड़ाेसी रमेश कुमार उर्फ बबलू काे दी थी। यही लाेग घटनास्थल पर सबसे पहले पहुंचे थे। लेकिन, पुलिस ने यह जानने की काेशिश नहीं की कि उन तीनाें प्राॅपर्टी डीलर काे ही सूचना क्याें दी गई।

अतुल्य अपने शर्तों पर चाहते थे अनुसंधान : गुप्तेश्वर पांडेय
पूर्व डीजीपी गुप्तेश्वर पांडेय का कहना है कि 100 दिन तक नवरूणा कांड की जांच जिला पुलिस के जिम्मे रही। नवरूणा के अपहरण की प्राथमिकी और उसके पिता के बयान में भारी विरोधाभास है। वह अपनी शर्तों पर अनुसंधान चाहते थे। दो साल अनुसंधान को बाधित रखा। उनके घर के सामने नाले से सड़ी-गली लाश बरामद होने पर शहर वहां पहुंच जाता है। लेकिन, वे नहीं निकले।

मीडिया से उनकी टिप्पणी थी कि उनकी बेटी जिंदा है। कोर्ट के निर्देश के बावजूद डीएनए जांच के लिए सैंपल नहीं दिया। विरोधाभास से ही सीआईडी जांच की अनुशंसा की। सुप्रीम कोर्ट में जिन 11 लोगों पर संदेह जता उन्होंने आवेदन दिया, किसी का एक साथ उठना-बैठना नहीं रहा। खिड़की तोड़ कर जिसकी बेटी को रात में अगवा कर लिया जाए, वह कंप्यूटराइज्ड आवेदन लेकर थाना पहुंचेगा या भागते-भागते? जांच में सहयोग करते, तो सीबीआई को कोई ना कोई क्लू मिलता।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें