  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Muzaffarpur
  • Find Where In The City Is Dasgalla Mohalla And Haqqani College Campus, Arms License Is Also Being Issued At The Address Here

सत्यापन:खोजिए शहर में कहां पर है दसगलैला मोहल्ला और हक्कानी काॅलेज कैंपस, यहां के पते पर भी जारी है हथियार का लाइसेंस

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आर्म्स लाइसेंस निलंबन का नोटिस लेकर पुलिस ने शुरू की खोज तो कई चौंकानेवाले तथ्य सामने आए

नगर थाना के दसगलैला मोहल्ला के माे. अली अख्तर पिता एसएम दाउद के नाम पर भी लाइसेंसी हथियार जारी किया गया है। नोटिस लेकर माे. अली काे खाेज रही नगर थाने की पुलिस का मोहल्ले के नाम से ही माथा चकरा रहा है। पुलिस का कहना है कि ये मोहल्ला ताे शहर में कहीं नहीं है। अली काे कहां खाेजेंगे। नगर थाना में ही शाल मार्ग राेड में हक्कानी काॅलेज काे खाेजते-खाेजते भी पुलिस बेदम है।

हक्कानी काॅलेज कैम्पस के माे. साकिब के नाम पर हथियार का लाइसेंस जारी है। उन्होंने अपने हथियार का सत्यापन नहीं कराया है और अब लाइसेंस निलंबित हाे गया हैं। आर्म्स लाइसेंस निलंबन का नोटिस लेकर जब नगर थाने की पुलिस ने हथियार धारकों की खाेज शुरू की ताे चाैंकाने वाले तथ्य सामने आ रहे हैं। नगर थानेदार ओम प्रकाश ने बताया कि 90 लाेगाें की सूची में 17 हथियार धारकों के पता में ऐसे मोहल्ले का नाम है जाे शहर में कहीं है ही नहीं।

केवल मुजफ्फरपुर के पते पर माे. शमशुद्दीन काे हथियार का लाइसेंस जारी है। अब नगर थाने की पुलिस पूरे जिले में शमसुद्दीन काे कहां खाेजे। हथियार का सत्यापन नहीं कराने वाले नगर थाना इलाके के 90 लाेगाें का लाइसेंस निलंबित किया गया है। नोटिस देने घर-घर पहुंच रही पुलिस काे दाे दर्जन से अधिक लाेगाें का काेई सुराग नहीं मिला। हथियार लाइसेंस निलंबन की सूची में चंदवारा इलाके के 35 लाेगाें के नाम है।

हथियार धारक चला गया यहां से दुबई, पुलिस नोटिस लेकर उसकी कर रही है तलाश
चंदवारा आजाद राेड के सैयद मिस्बाहुद्दीन अशरफ के नाम पर आर्म्स के दाे लाइसेंस है। नगर थाने की पुलिस जब इन्हें खोजते हुए चंदवारा पहुंची ताे इनका काेई ट्रेस पुलिस काे नहीं मिला। स्थानीय लाेगाें ने बताया कि ये लाेग दुबई चले गए। मोतीझील में माे. सोहैल के नाम पर भी हथियार का लाइसेंस निर्गत है लेकिन ये पुलिस काे नहीं मिले।

पते में पिता नहीं मां के नाम से चिह्नित व्यक्ति की तलाश पुलिस के लिए हाे रही मुश्किल
आम ताैर पिता के नाम से काेई आदमी पहचाना जाता है लेकिन चंदवारा आजाद राेड की नैमुन निशा के पुत्र शकीर अली के नाम पर हथियार का लाइसेंस है। पुलिस काे शकीर का कहीं काेई सुराग नहीं मिला। कमरा मोहल्ला के नूर आलम खान का भी पुलिस काे काेई सुराग नहीं मिला। चंदवारा नवाब राेड के एसएम माेगनी काे भी पुलिस नहीं ढूंढ पाई।
हथियार का सत्यापन न करानेवालों के लाइसेंस निलंबन का नोटिस पुलिस के जरिए रिसीव कराया जा रहा है। जिनका पता गलत है, या जाे नहीं मिल रहे उनका नोटिस लाैटा दिया जाएगा। जिन्होंने सत्यापन नहीं कराया है उनके हथियार फिलहाल जमा करा लिए जाएंगे। -जयंत कांत, एसएसपी

