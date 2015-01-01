पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुशहरी सीएचसी का औचक निरीक्षण:एक चिकित्सक समेत चार कर्मी मौजूद बाकी अनुपस्थित, अनुमंडलाधिकारी पूर्वी ने मांगा स्पष्टीकरण

मुजफ्फरपुर14 मिनट पहले
सीएचसी मुशहरी के महिला वार्ड का निरीक्षण करते अनुमंडलाधिकारी।

अनुमंडलाधिकारी पूर्वी कुंदन कुमार ने सीएचसी मुशहरी का औचक निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान रात्रि ड्यूटी पर आए 1 चिकित्सक मुकेश कुमार सहित 4 कर्मी उपस्थित थे, बाकी रोस्टर के मुताबिक सभी चिकित्सक, फार्मासिस्ट अनुपस्थित थे।

निरीक्षण के दौरान सीएचसी का रजिस्ट्रेशन काउंटर, आउट डोर का चिकित्सक कक्ष बंद था। सीएचसी में रात्रि ड्यूटी में आए चिकित्सक डॉक्टर मुकेश कुमार को छोड़ सुबह वाले रोस्टर के मुताबिक डाॅ. राजेश कुमार, डाॅ. पूजा लवली, सोनाली पांडेय, स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक आलोक कुमार, बीसीएम, फार्मासिस्ट अखिलेश कुमार आदि अनुपस्थित थे। सीएचसी के प्रभारी चिकित्सा अधिकारी भी अनुपस्थित थे।

अनुमंडलाधिकारी पूर्वी ने महिला प्रसव कक्ष, सामान्य महिला-पुरूष वार्ड सहित अस्पताल के आसपास का निरीक्षण किया। सीएचसी के बाहर बगल में फैले कचरा को देख आपत्ति जताई। उन्होंने कहा कि अस्पताल की कुव्यवस्था की रिपोर्ट डीएम को की जाएगी। अनुपस्थित चिकित्सक, सहित अन्य कर्मियों से स्पष्टीकरण पूछा जा गया है। 24 घंटे के भीतर जबाब देने का निर्देश दिया गया है। सीएचसी प्रभारी डॉक्टर राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि ठंड और कोहरा के कारण चिकित्सकाें को आने में थोड़ी देर हुई।

