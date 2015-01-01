पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सख्त हुआ प्रशासन:भगवानपुर तक सर्विस लेन कराया खाली अतिक्रमणकारियों से वसूले 35 हजार

मुजफ्फरपुर26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भगवानपुर के पास अतिक्रमण हटाते अभियान दल के पदाधिकारी।
  • भगवानपुर गोलंबर पर फल व सब्जी बेचने वाली महिलाओं का हंगामा

चांदनी चौक से भगवानपुर तक हाईवे के सर्विस लेन में अतिक्रमण पर शुक्रवार को प्रशासन का बुलडोजर चला। भगवानपुर में मिडवे हाेटल के पहले बनाई अवैध चहारदीवारी तोड़ी गई। अभियान के दौरान नगर निगम की टीम ने 6 फुटपाथी दुकानदारों से पांच-पांच हजार रुपए और एक बालू-सीमेंट कारोबारी से भी पांच हजार रुपए तत्काल जुर्माना वसूला।

अवैध कब्जा कर बनाई दुकान काे बुलडोजर से गिराते समय एक बोर्ड सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर अभय कुमार के सिर पर गिर गया। वह जख्मी हो गए। भगवानपुर गोलंबर पर फल और सब्जी बेचने वाली महिलाओं ने भारी हंगामा किया।नोकझोंक की वजह से टीम भगवानपुर से गोबरसही की तरफ नहीं बढ़ सकी।

अब शनिवार को फिर इसी रोड में अतिक्रमण हटाया जाएगा। उल्लेखनीय है कि डीएम डॉ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह के आदेश पर गुरुवार से हाईवे पर अतिक्रमण हटाया जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को चांदनी चौक से भगवानपुर तक उत्तरी सर्विस लेन को खाली कराया गया।

दो दर्जन से ज्यादा फुटपाथी दुकानों और सर्विसिंग सेंटर पर बुलडोजर चला। दुकान के बाहर बालू रखी हाेने के कारण दुकानदार पर पांच हजार का जुर्माना ठोका गया। दुकान का बोर्ड, करकट, बांस-बल्ला जब्त कर लिए गए। भगवानपुर गोलंबर पर सब्जी-फल बेचने वाली महिलाएं निगमकर्मी से उलझ पड़ीं।

भगवानपुर में चहारदीवारी तोड़ी; नोकझोंक से अभियान रुका, आज फिर कार्रवाई

अतिक्रमण वाली दुकान पर चला बुलडोजर, बोर्ड गिरने से सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर जख्मी

बीबीगंज में हादसे के बाद 8 माह पहले खाली कराए सर्विस लेन पर कब्जा, उसे भी हटाया उत्तरी सर्विस लेन खाली कराया गया, अब दक्षिणी सर्विस लेन खाली कराने की तैयारी

इधर, चांदनी चौक सदातपुर सर्विस लेन पर फिर खड़े किए ट्रक

चांदनी चौक से सदातपुर तक गुरुवार को अतिक्रमण हटाया गया था। शुक्रवार को कई ट्रक इस इलाके में फिर से खड़े कर दिए गए। हालांकि, कोई सर्विसिंग सेंटर या रिपेयरिंग गैरेज अभी चालू नहीं हुआ है। हाईवे पर ट्रक-बस खोले नहीं जा रहे हैं।

राेड़ेबाजी की आशंका में 2-3 युवक हिरासत में

विरोध के बीच निगम की जेसीबी से सब्जी बिक्री वाली जगह से मिट्टी खोद कर हटा दी गई। टीम पर रोड़ेबाजी के लिए तैयार दो-तीन युवकों काे पकड़ा गया। बाद में सभी काे चेतावनी देकर छोड़ा। अपर नगर आयुक्त विशाल आनंद के नेतृत्व में अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान में सिटी मैनेजर ओमप्रकाश व सदर पुलिस थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें