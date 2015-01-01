पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:बेटी की शादी की करनी थी खरीदारी लिंक फेल होने से नहीं निकले रुपए

मुजफ्फरपुर40 मिनट पहले
  • लगातार दूसरे दिन प्रधान डाकघर व अन्य डाकघरों में लिंक फेल

प्रधान डाकघर समेत कई डाकघरों में मंगलवार को लगातार दूसरे दिन लिंक फेल रहा। इससे जमा-निकासी तक सभी काम ठप रहे। खासकर वैसे लोग घंटों इंतजार करते रहे, जिनकी बेटी या बहन की शादी है। एेसे में खरीदारी के लिए वह निकासी नहीं कर सके। इसे लेकर उनका गुस्सा फूट पड़ा।

काफी देर तक इंतजार के बाद जब संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिला तो कुछ लाेग हंगामा करने लगे। काउंटर पर स्टॉफ से नोकझोंक भी हुई। बेला निवासी रंजीत तिवारी का कहना था, 26 को बेटी की शादी है, लेकिन दो दिन से भटक रहे हैं। लिंक खराब होने से काम नहीं हो रहा। छठ की छुट्टी के बाद निकासी करने पहुंचे तो उन्हें निराश होकर लौटना पड़ा।

बता दें कि सोमवार को भी पूरे दिन लिंक नहीं रहने से काउंटर पर अफरातफरी मच रही। हालांकि, सीनियर पोस्ट मास्टर व अन्य अधिकारी ठी कराने में जुटे थे। डाक अधीक्षक राजदेव प्रसाद ने कहा, लगातार प्रयास के बाद शाम में गड़बड़ी पकड़ में आ गई। इसे ठीक कर लिया गया है। बुधवार से काम होने की पूरी उम्मीद है। उन्होंने कहा, 90 प्रतिशत डाकघरों में काम हुआ है। प्रधान डाकघर समेत 10 प्रतिशत डाकघरों में ही समस्या थी।

