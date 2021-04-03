पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Muzaffarpur
  • 'If Every Household Has A Toilet, The Number Of Cervical Cancer Patients In North Bihar Will Be Less Than 10% In Five Years'

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:‘हर घर में शौचालय हो जाए तो उत्तर बिहार में सर्वाइकल कैंसर के मरीजाें की संख्या पांच साल में रह जाएगी 10% से भी कम’

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैंसर स्क्रीनिंग सेंटर में पहले संदिग्ध मरीज की जांच करती डॉक्टर। - Dainik Bhaskar
कैंसर स्क्रीनिंग सेंटर में पहले संदिग्ध मरीज की जांच करती डॉक्टर।
  • सदर अस्पताल समेत सूबे के पांच जिलाें में कैंसर स्क्रीनिंग सेंटर का स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने किया शुभारंभ

टाटा मेमाेरियल कैंसर हाॅस्पिटल के डायरेक्टर डाॅ. पंकज चतुर्वेदी ने कहा कि उत्तर बिहार की महिलाओं में सर्वाइकल कैंसर की समस्या काफी तेजी से बढ़ रही है। जो महिलाओं की मृत्यु का एक बड़ा कारण है। बताया कि घर में शाैचालय नहीं हाेने के कारण महिलाओं के गर्भाशय का मुंह हाइजीन नहीं हाे पाता है। जिससे वे सर्वाइकल कैंसर का शिकार हाे जाती हैं।

हर घर में शाैचालय हाे जाए ताे अगले 5 साल में इस बीमारी से पीड़िताें की संख्या 10 प्रतिशत से भी कम हाे जाएगी। डाॅ. चतुर्वेदी गुरुवार को कैंसर स्क्रीनिंग सेंटर का शुभारंभ के मौके पर पटना से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग में बोल रहे थे। इससे पहले सदर अस्पताल समेत सूबे के पांच जिलाें में कैंसर स्क्रीनिंग सेंटर का शुभारंभ स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडेय और केंद्रीय ऊर्जा मंत्री राजकुमार सिंह ने वीडियाे कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से किया।

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री के शुभारंभ के बाद डीडीसी व प्रभारी सीएस ने फीता काट कर स्क्रीनिंग की शुरुआत की। पहले दिन सदर अस्पताल स्थित आरबीएसके अस्पताल में खुले स्क्रीनिंग सेंटर में तीन मरीजाें की जांच की गई। वीसी में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रधान सचिव प्रत्यय अमृत, अतिरिक्त सचिव काैशल किशाेर, डाॅ. रविकांत, डाॅ. हरेंद्र आलाेक, डाॅ. हसीब असगर, डाॅ. सतीश कुमार, जयशंकर प्रसाद, अस्पताल प्रबंधक प्रवीण भी जुड़े रहे।

टाटा मेमाेरियल अस्पताल से जुड़ेगा स्क्रीनिंग सेंटर
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडेय ने कहा कि मुजफ्फरपुर, भाेजपुर, नालंदा, सीवान समेत 5 जिलों में गुरुवार से स्क्रीनिंग सेंटर शुरू किया गया है। शेष 9 जिले में भी 15 दिनाें के अंदर स्क्रीनिंग सेंटर काम करने लगेगा। प्रत्येक स्क्रीनिंग सेंटर को टाटा मेमाेरियल अस्पताल से कनेक्ट किया जाएगा। यहां मरीजाें काे टेली मेडिसीन की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।

वहीं, केंद्रीय ऊर्जा मंत्री आरके सिंह ने कहा कि कैंसर की पहचान काफी देर से हाेने से अधिकतर मरीजाें की जान नहीं बच पाती है। पानी में आर्सेनिक की मात्रा कम करने के लिए हाइजेनिक प्लांट प्रत्येक जिले में लगाने की याेजना पर काम चल रहा है। इससे कैंसर मरीजों की संख्या में कमी आएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें