पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हर माह 500 रुपए मिलेंगे:अगर इकलौती संतान लड़की है तो सीबीएसई की ओर से पढ़ाई जारी रखने मिलेगी स्कॉलरशिप

मुजफ्फरपुर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अगर इकलौती संतान लड़की है तो सीबीएसई की ओर से उसे पढ़ाई जारी रखने के लिए स्कॉलरशिप मिलेगी। उसे दो वर्ष हर महीने 500 रुपए दिए जाएंगे। यह राशि छात्रा के खाते में नेफ्ट के जरिए जाएगी। बस छात्रा काे 10वीं की परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण कर 10वीं में अध्ययनरत होना चाहिए। इसे लेकर सीबीएसई की ओर से घोषणा की गई है। आवेदक cbse.nic.in पर जाकर रजिस्ट्रेशन करा सकते हैं।

आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख 10 दिसंबर है। वहीं, पूर्व में दी गई स्कॉलरशिप के नवीनीकरण यानी रिन्युअल के लिए भी आवेदन मांगे गए हैं। होली मिशन के निदेशक जीके मल्लिक ने बताया, छात्राओं के लिए यह सुनहरा अवसर है। इससे उन्हें बढ़ने का अवसर मिलेगा। छात्रा को 10वीं में 60 फीसदी या इससे अधिक अंक होना जरूरी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें