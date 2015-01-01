पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:शराब तस्करों पर मेहरबान आईओ किए जा रहे चिह्नित, आईजी ने की शराब कांडाें में छानबीन

मुजफ्फरपुर35 मिनट पहले
शराब कांडाें में मुख्य तस्कर पर कार्रवाई में कोताही बरतने वाले आईओ पर अब सीधी कार्रवाई हाेगी। शराब कांड के आईओ मुख्य तस्कर काे बचाने के लिए विलंब से मोबाइल का सीडीआर के लिए आवेदन करते हैं। तीन माह से अधिक समय बीतने के बाद काॅल डिटेल रिपोर्ट नहीं मिल पाती है।

ऐसी स्थिति में मुख्य तस्कर के खिलाफ मजबूत साक्ष्य नहीं मिल पाता है। आईजी ने मंगलवार काे मुजफ्फरपुर जिले के शराब कांडाें में छानबीन की स्थिति व गुणवत्ता जानने के लिए समीक्षा की। पहले दिन पूर्वी पुलिस अनुमंडल इलाके के शराब कांडाें का हाल जाना गया।

इसमें सकरा, कटरा, हथौड़ी और मीनापुर थाना इलाके के शराब माफिया पर कार्रवाई में कुछ लापरवाही सामने आई है। आईजी की समीक्षा के उपरांत एसएसपी जयंत कांत ने बताया कि प्रत्येक कांड की बिंदुवार समीक्षा के बाद लापरवाही बरतने वाले आईओ के खिलाफ विभागीय कार्यवाही शुरू की जाएगी।

दाे लीटर शराब जब्त, दाे भाइयाें पर एफआईआर
पकड़ी इस्माइल में छापेमारी कर पुलिस ने दो लीटर देसी शराब जब्त की। दारोगा ब्रज किशोर प्रसाद यादव के बयान पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। उन्हाेंने कृष्णा पासवान और उसके भाई कुल्लू पासवान को नामजद आरोपित बनाया है। उन्हाेंने बताया, दोनों भाई घर में देसी शराब बनाकर बेचते हैं। पुलिस के पहुंचते ही दोनों फरार हो गए। घर की तलाशी में सफेद प्लास्टिक के गैलन से दो लीटर देसी शराब मिली।

