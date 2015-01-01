पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिला पुलिसकर्मी से लूट:झपहां में अपराधियों ने पुलिस चौकी के पास ही महिला पुलिसकर्मी से फोन छीना

मुजफ्फरपुर15 मिनट पहले
अहियापुर थाना क्षेत्र में बाइकर्स गैंग के अपराधियों ने दूसरे दिन भी एक घंटे के अंतराल में महिला पुलिसकर्मी का माेबाइल व एक युवक की बाइक लूट ली। पहली घटना झपहां पुलिस चौकी से कुछ दूरी पर हुई।

यहां अपराधियाें ने ऑटो सवार महिला पुलिसकर्मी का मोबाइल झपट लिया, जबकि मेडिकल फ्लाईओवर के पास पुलिस अधिकारी व सैप जवान वाहन चेकिंग कर रहे थे। बरियारपुर ओपी में तैनात स्वीटी कुमारी कैंटीन से खरीदारी कर अाॅटाे से लौट रही थीं। मोबाइल पर्स में था।

रास्ते में बाइकर्स गैंग के अपराधियों ने झपट्टा मारकर छीन लिया। शोर करने पर चालक ने ऑटो रोका, तब तक अपराधी फरार हो गए। स्वीटी ने थाने में शिकायत की है। दूसरी घटना हथौड़ी थाना के नरहर गांव के कमलेश सहनी के साथ हुई। वह एसकेएमसीएच आ रहा था।

फ्लाईओवर से कुछ दूर पहले बाइक सवार दो अपराधियों ने उसका पीछा कर घेर लिया और बाइक की चाबी छीन ली। विरोध पर मारपीट की। बाइक व रुपए छीन कर फरार हो गए। थानाध्यक्ष दिनेश कुमार ने बताया, सूचना मिली है।

