नरमा लक्ष्मी चौक पर वारदात:हथौड़ी में दुकान में घुस कर दिनदहाड़े कपड़ा व्यवसायी की गाेली मार हत्या

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
व्यवसायी को गोली मारने के बाद उसकी दुकान पर जुटी लोगों की भीड़।
  • हथौड़ी थाना क्षेत्र में लगातार हाे रही हैं आपराधिक घटनाएं
  • सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगालने के बाद डीएसपी ने कहा- शीघ्र होगी हत्यारे की गिरफ्तारी

नरमा लक्ष्मी चौक पर गुरुवार काे दिनदहाड़े बाइक सवार दो अपराधियाें ने कपड़ा दुकान (ओम वी मार्ट) में घुस कर व्यवसायी की गाेली मार कर हत्या कर दी। वह डीहजीवर गांव निवासी जंगली सहनी का पुत्र सुधीर कुमार सहनी (20) था। घटना के संबंध में बताया गया कि बाइक सवार दो लाेग दुकान पर पहुंच कर कपड़ा दिखाने के लिए बोले। सुधीर ने अपने स्टाफ मुकुंद कुमार को कपड़ा लाने के लिए कहा।

जैसे ही स्टाफ कपड़ा लाने गया। इसी बीच दाेनाेंं ने सुधीर पर गोली चला दी और आराम से गाड़ी पर बैठ कर निकल गए। आसपास के लोगों की घटना की जानकारी हुई, जिसके बाद लोगों ने इसकी सूचना हथौड़ी पुलिस को दी। व्यवसायी को एसकेएमसीएच भेजा। हालांकि उसकी मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई थी।

इधर, पुलिस ने घटना स्थल पर पहुंच कर मामले की छानबीन की। बाद में डीएसपी पूर्वी मनोज पाण्डेय, क्यूआरटी प्रभारी सुनील रजक, कटरा इंस्पेक्टर मिथिलेश झा सहित भारी संख्या में पुलिस बल घटनास्थल पर पहुंची और मामले की तहकीकात की। डीएसपी पूर्वी मनोज पाण्डेय ने बताया कि जल्द ही मामले का उद्भेदन कर लिया जाएगा।

अपराधियाें के बारे में पता लगाने के लिए सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाला गया है। इधर, पाेस्टमार्टम के बाद शव डीहजीवर गांव पहुंचा। परिजनों का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल था। हर कोई इस घटना से आहत था। साथ ही पुलिस के खिलाफ लाेगाें में नाराजगी थी। लोगों का कहना है कि हथौड़ी थाना क्षेत्र में लगातार आपराधिक घटनाएं घट रही है, लेकिन स्थानीय पुलिस हाथ पर हाथ धर कर बैठी हुई है।

बकाया रुपए न लौटाने पर छात्र की पिटाई, एक धराया

बकाया रुपए नहीं लौटाने पर गुरुवार को भगवानपुर चौक पर एक छात्र की जमकर पिटाई कर दी गई। सदर थाने की पुलिस ने एक युवक को हिरासत में लिया है। घायल छात्र मोतीपुर के पनसलवा का अजय कुमार व हिरासत में लिया गया युवक पूसा इलाके का बताया गया है।

उसने बताया कि घायल छात्र उसके भाई के साथ पढ़ता है। 5 माह पहले उससे लिए 20 हजार रुपए नहीं लौटा रहा है। इधर, घायल युवक ने बताया कि उसने 20 दिन के अंदर रुपए वापस करने की बात कही थी। लेकिन, उसके दोस्त के भाई ने कॉलेज से निकलते ही मारपीट शुरू कर दी।

