भीम आर्मी जिलाध्यक्ष हत्याकांड:हत्या में इस्तेमाल चाकू की बरामदगी काे मुख्य आरोपी से रिमांड पर लेकर पूछताछ

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
भीम आर्मी के जिलाध्यक्ष रोनोजीत उर्फ जॉन हत्याकांड में चाकू बरामदगी काे पुलिस ने मुख्य आरोपित शहबाज अंसारी उर्फ रिंकू से पूछताछ की। उसे करजा थाना पुलिस ने 48 घंटों की रिमांड पर लिया था। हालांकि, आरोपी ने उसे सहयोग नहीं किया। उसने पुलिस को बताया कि घटनास्थल पर ही चाकू छोड़ वह फरार हो गया। चाकू किसने उठाई उसे नहीं पता।

अब पुलिस रिंकू के परिजनों से चाकू बरामदगी काे सख्ती से पूछताछ कर सकती है। पुलिस को आशंका है रिंकू के घर वालों ने चाकू छिपा दी होगी। उल्लेखनीय है कि बीती 13 जनवरी की शाम 7:30 बजे मोबाइल पर गेम खेलने के विवाद को लेकर पकड़ी पकाेही में शाहबाज अंसारी एवं अन्य आरोपियों ने रोनोजीत कुमार की चाकू गोद कर हत्या कर दी थी।

रोनोजीत के भाई अमर कुमार के बयान पर शहबाज अंसारी उर्फ रिंकू, मो. सोनू, विकी राम, मो. कैसर, मो. अनवर और मो. सिराजुल अंसारी काे नामजद कर एफआईआर हुई थी। पुलिस मुख्य आरोपी शहबाज और विक्की को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज चुकी है। अन्य आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो सकी है।

