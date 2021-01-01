पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

थानेदार का अजीब तर्क:पैक्स अध्यक्ष से 3.78 लाख छीनने वाले अपराधियों की पहचान के बजाए पुलिस ने कहा- ये आपकी लापरवाही

मुजफ्फरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • बाइक के हैंडल में कैश टांगने व फाेन पर बात करने के कारण घटी घटना

यदि आप भी कैश लेकर चल रहे हैं और किसी परिचित का कॉल आने पर मोबाइल पर बात करने लगे ताे लूट या छिनतई होने पर पुलिस कार्रवाई के लिए जवाबदेही नहीं होगी। जी हां, सदर थानेदार ने गुरुवार को पैक्स अध्यक्ष से 3.78 लाख रुपए छिनतई की घटना को लेकर कुछ इसी तरह की रिपोर्ट सौंपी है।

गिरोह चिह्नित करने से ज्यादा समय थानेदार ने पैक्स अध्यक्ष की लापरवाही साबित करने में लगाया। घटना के तकरीबन 17 घंटे बाद थानेदार ने निष्कर्ष रिपोर्ट जिला मुख्यालय को सौंपी। इसमें बताया है कि पैक्स अध्यक्ष द्वारा थैले में राशि रख कर बाइक के हैंडल में टांगने और फोन से बात करने जैसी लापरवाही के कारण छिनतई की घटना घटी है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि गुरुवार की सुबह 11:45 बजे स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया से धान बिक्री की राशि 3.78 लाख रुपए निकाल कर मुशहरी प्रखंड के मधुबनी पैक्स अध्यक्ष राजीव कुमार राय उर्फ मुन्ना राय अपने घर लाैट रहे थे। तभी गोबरसही-डुमरी रोड में केनरा बैंक के पास बाइक सवार दाे अपराधी कैश छीन कर भाग निकले।

मामले में शुक्रवार की सुबह 5:10 बजे सिटी एसपी ने सदर थानेदार की इस घटना से संबंधित आरंभिक जांच रिपोर्ट वाॅट्सएप ग्रुप पर सार्वजनिक की। घटना के तकरीबन 17 घंटे जांच रिपोर्ट में घटना में शामिल किसी संदिग्ध अपराधी का उल्लेख नहीं किया है। पूछने पर थाना अध्यक्ष ने बताया कि जांच कर रहे हैं।

डिक्की में रखने के बजाय हैंडल में बैग टांगना लापरवाही

थाना अध्यक्ष की रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि धान बिक्री के 3.78 लाख रुपए खाते से निकासी के बाद पैक्स अध्यक्ष मोटर साइकिल के हैंडल के दाहिने तरफ थैला टांग कर मधुबनी की ओर चले। गोबरसही डुमरी रोड में रामचंद्र राम के घर के सामने केनरा बैंक के पास 11:45 बजे दिन में किसी परिचित का फोन आने पर मोटरसाइकिल रोक कर बात करने लगे।

उसी समय एक पल्सर पर सवार दो नौजवान पीछे से आए और थैला छीन गोबरसही की ओर भाग निकले। पैक्स अध्यक्ष द्वारा डिक्की एवं अन्य सुरक्षित विकल्प का उपयोग नहीं कर राशि थैले में रख हैंडल से टांगने तथा फोन से बात करने जैसी लापरवाही बरतने के कारण यह घटना घटी।

