स्वास्थ्य:एसकेएमसीएच में भर्ती 4 बच्चों में हुई जापानी इंसेफेलाइटिस की पुष्टि, दो अन्य काे जेई व टीबी मेंजाइटिस दोनों

मुजफ्फरपुर2 दिन पहले
  • इस वर्ष एसकेएमसीएच में भर्ती चमकी बुखार 89 पीड़ित बच्चों में एईएस की पुष्टि हुई

इस वर्ष जिले में अब तक एसकेएमसीएच में भर्ती कराए गए चमकी बुखार से 89 पीड़ित बच्चों में एईएस की पुष्टि होने के बाद चार बच्चों में जापानी इंसेफेलाइटिस (जेई) की पुष्टि हुई है। अन्य दो बच्चों में जेई और टीबी मेंजाइटिस दोनों की पुष्टि हुई है। जेई से जुड़े छह मरीज मिलने के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग में हड़कंप मच गया है। पीड़ित बच्चों में दो मुशहरी प्रखंड के हैं।

जिसमें जमालाबाद गांव का 10 वर्षीय साहिल और बैद्यनाथपुर गांव की 6 वर्षीय खत्मा नूरी शामिल है। खत्मा नूरी में जेई के साथ ही डॉक्टर ने टीबी मेंजाइटिस की भी पुष्टि की है। जबकि एक-एक बच्चे सीतामढ़ी के बथनाहा के 11 वर्षीय मो. फैजान व शिवहर जिले के हिरम्मा के 7 वर्षीय आकाश कुमार में जेई की पुष्टि हुई है। उधर, पूर्वी चंपारण जिले के झिटकहियां के पवन सहनी के 8 वर्षीय पुत्र में जेई और टीबी मेंजाइटिस की पुष्टि डॉक्टर ने की है। शिवहर जिले के एक गांव का निवासी आकाश का अब भी एसकेएमसीएच में भर्ती है। वहां उसका इलाज चल रहा है। जबकि अन्य बच्चों को मर्ज में सुधार होने के कारण बुधवार को अस्पताल से छुट्टी कर दी गई। प्रभारी अधीक्षक डॉ. सुनील कुमार शाही ने बताया है कि पैथोलॉजिकल जांच के अनुसार शिशु विभाग के यूनिट इंचार्ज ने इन बच्चों में बीमारी की पुष्टि की है। इन सभी बच्चों की रिपोर्ट मुख्यालय के अधिकारियों को भेज दी गई है।

एसकेएमसीएच में है 100 बेड का पीकू अस्पताल

बता दें कि चमकी बुखार (एईएस) और जापानी इंसेफेलाइटिस (जेई) से पीड़ित रोगियों के लिए एसकेएमसीएच में 72 करोड़ की लागत से देश का पहला 100 बेड का पीकू (शिशु गहन चिकित्सा यूनिट) एवं 60 बेड का इंसेफ्लाइटिस वार्ड का निर्माण कराया गया है। सरकार की ओर से इस बीमारी पर शोध के लिए पीकू अस्पताल के ऊपरी तल पर रिसर्च सेंटर खोलने की कवायद चल रही है। इस वर्ष अबतक 89 बच्चे भर्ती हुए, जिनमें से 14 की मौत हो गई है।

