पुलिस की प्रताड़ना:वर्दी में जवान ने भैंस व्यापारियाें से 2.10 लाख छीने, थाने गए ताे डांटकर भगाया

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सीट बेल्ट व मास्क नहीं लगाने काे लेकर राेकी थी पिकअप
  • वैशाली के मधाैल हाट से भैंस बेच माेतीपुर लाैट रहे थे दोनों व्यापारी

एनएच-28 पर भगवानपुर गाेलंबर चाैक के पास मंगलवार की शाम 6 बजे ट्रैफिक ड्यूटी कर रहे एक वर्दीधारी ने भैंस बेचकर आ रहे माेतीपुर के 2 व्यापारियाें से पुलिसिया धाैंस दिखा कर 2 लाख 10 हजार रुपए छीन लिया। जब व्यापारी ने सदर थाने पर पहुंचकर वर्दीधारी के खिलाफ शिकायत की ताे वहां उनकी फरियाद सुनने के बजाय ओडी अधिकारी ने डांट फटकार कर थाने से भगा दिया।

जिसके बाद भैंस व्यापारी डर कर गांव लाैट गए। गांव में परिवार के लाेगाें काे जब घटना की जानकारी दी गई ताे उन लाेगाें ने आईजी गणेश कुमार और एसएसपी जयंत कांत काे काॅल कर सूचना दी। एसएसपी ने बुधवार की सुबह थाने पर आवेदन देने के लिए भैंस व्यापारियाें काे बुलाया है।

उन्हाेंने नगर डीएसपी रामनरेश पासवान से भगवानपुर चाैक पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज से लूटपाट करने वाले उक्त पुलिसकर्मी की पहचान कराकर सख्त कार्रवाई करने का भराेसा व्यापारियाें काे दिया है। आईजी गणेश कुमार ने भैंस व्यापारियाें से व्हाट्सअप पर शिकायती आवेदन मांगा है, जिसके आधार पर सदर थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज कर छानबीन कराने का भराेसा दिया है।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखा जा रहा है

मोबाइल पर काॅल कर भैंस व्यापारियाें ने शिकायत की है। नगर डीएसपी काे सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज से उक्त पुलिसकर्मी की पहचान करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। जिसके आधार पर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। -जयंत कांत, एसएसपी

तलाशी में रुपए मिलने पर वर्दीधारी ने कहा कि कागजात लेकर सदर थाने पर आओ
माेतीपुर थाने के मठिया माेरसंडी निवासी बृजकिशाेर राय और पूर्वी चम्पारण के सहबजिया निवासी बैजू राय पिकअप वैन पर छह भैंस लेकर वैशाली जिले के मधाैल भैंस मेला में बचेने गए थे। छह में पांच भैंस बाजार में बिक गई। एक भैंस लेकर पिकअप से दाेनाें व्यापारी माेतीपुर लाैट रहे थे। इसी दाैरान भगवानपुर गाेलंबर पर पुलिस वर्दी में तैनात जवान ने पिकअप काे राेक लिया।

चालक सुरेंद्र कुमार से कहा कि सीट बेल्ट और मास्क क्याें नहीं लगाया। इसके लिए चालक काे पिकअप से उतारकर चार-पांच बेंत मारी। फिर गाेलंबर पर दाे चक्कर सजा के ताैर पर दाैड़ाया। इसके बाद भैंस व्यापारी बृज किशोर व बैजू राय की जामा तलाशी ली। इस दाैरान दाेनाें के पास से भैंस बिक्री का दाे लाख दस हजार रुपए निकला।

उक्त पुलिस कर्मी ने सारे रुपए अपने पास रख लिया और कहा कि इतना रुपए लेकर चल रहा है। इसका कागजात लेकर सदर थाने पर आओ। इसके बाद रुपए लेकर उक्त पुलिस कर्मी आगे थाने की ओर चल पड़ा। पीछे से पिकअप घुमाकर जब दाेनाें भैंस व्यापारी थाने पहुंचे ताे वहां उन लाेगाें को डांट फटकार भगा दिया गया।

