पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पहली बार ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता:जिले में 1 से 4 दिसंबर तक चलेगा कला उत्सव, वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग भी होगी

मुजफ्फरपुर27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

जिले में 1 से 4 दिसंबर तक कला उत्सव होगा। कुल विधाओं में सरकारी व निजी स्कूलों के छात्र भी भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करेंगे। देश की सांस्कृतिक विरासत और जीवंत विविधता के प्रति जागरूकता के लिए शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 में राज्य के जनजातीय, लोक व परंपरागत कलाओं पर ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता हाेगी। बिहार शिक्षा परियोजना परिषद की ओर से डीईओ और डीपीओ को निर्देश दिया गया।

इसमें कहा गया कि छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए हर विधा में ऑनलाइन प्रस्तुतियों के लिए वेबसाइट www.bepcssa.in पर कला उत्सव का वेब एप बनाया गया है। स्कूल में होने वाली प्रतियोगिता की वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग होगी। एक स्टूडेंट किसी भी एक श्रेणी में भाग लेगा। कॉमर्शियल संगीत या गीत का इस्तेमाल नहीं होगा। जिला स्तर पर 9 विधाओं से संबंधित शिक्षकों-कला विशेषज्ञों का तीन सदस्यीय निर्णायक मंडल बनेगा।

मूल्यांकन प्रपत्र में निर्णायक मंडल प्रस्तुतियों का मूल्यांकन करेंगे। जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी की ओर से सेट, वेशभूषा, मंच, दृश्य कला की व्यवस्था, वीडियोग्राफी व फोटोग्राफी की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। हर श्रेणी के प्रथम, द्वितीय और तृतीय विजेताओं को सर्टिफिकेट मिलेगा। राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता के लिए जिले से वीडियो फिल्म भेजी जाएगी। हर श्रेणी में प्रथम विजेता (बालक-बालिका दोनों) की प्रस्तुति का एक वीडियो राज्य को जाएगा।

इन विधाओं में शामिल होंगे सभी प्रतिभागी

संगीत, शास्त्रीय संगीत, संगीत गायन, संगीत वादन, संगीत वादन (पारंपरिक लोकसंगीत), नृत्य-शास्त्रीय, नृत्य-लोक नृत्य, दृश्य कला-द्वि आयामी, दृश्य कला-त्रि आयामी व स्थानीय खेल-खिलौना शामिल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें